“I think the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve always been an underdog for the last 6 or 7 years, so let them be in it and win.”
Mike Evans, St. David
“My team for the Super Bowl would be the Cleveland Browns. I’m originally from Cleveland and I live in the Los Angeles area now but I’ll always be a Cleveland fan.”
Dewayne Gwinn, Menifee, CA
“Well, I have two sons, and the one was a Cowboys fan and the other son was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Either one of them is fine with me to win the Super Bowl.”
Evelyn Davisworth, Tucson
“My in-laws are Pittsburgh fans. My wife is a Dallas fan. My grandson is a San Diego fan, and I love the Jets. I get crossed emotions about who I want to win. I’d just love to see a good football game.”
Steve Goldstein, Tombstone