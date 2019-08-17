KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOR 8/18/2019
Mark Levy
Would you be willing to approve a half-cent sales tax increase to improve the 35-year-old Cochise County jail?
“I’ve never been to the jail, so I haven’t seen what it is. From what I’ve heard I think it needs updating and I would be ready to do that. Get the sales tax and, if it will upgrade the jail, yes I would be okay with that.”
Sandra Erhardt, Sierra Vista
“For the half-cent, sure. If it’s for housing and bettering the jail for inmates and the workers also.”
Sean Kelly, Hereford
“Yes because it’s better for them to get out and start a life that’s cleaner than to get out and not really have the opportunity to have a job again. So for them to have those programs to help them get into the work field again after they get out would be good thing.”
Dani Gonzalez, Sierra Vista