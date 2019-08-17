KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOR 8/18/2019

Mark Levy

Would you be willing to approve a half-cent sales tax increase to improve the 35-year-old Cochise County jail?

“I’ve never been to the jail, so I haven’t seen what it is. From what I’ve heard I think it needs updating and I would be ready to do that. Get the sales tax and, if it will upgrade the jail, yes I would be okay with that.”

Sandra Erhardt, Sierra Vista

“For the half-cent, sure. If it’s for housing and bettering the jail for inmates and the workers also.”

Sean Kelly, Hereford

“Yes because it’s better for them to get out and start a life that’s cleaner than to get out and not really have the opportunity to have a job again. So for them to have those programs to help them get into the work field again after they get out would be good thing.”

Dani Gonzalez, Sierra Vista

Tags

Load comments