Besides being the shortest month of the new year and the birth month of our state, February also reminds us of why we chose to live in Arizona. While most of the country has snow on their sidewalks and winter clothes on their bodies, we in Arizona— more specifically in Cochise County— have been enjoying warm desert kisses of high 60-70 degrees in our short sleeves and sunglasses.
The warm weather brings with it so much to our desert towns. We had another month of interesting community events and celebrations, a drop in COVID-19 numbers as reported by the staff of the Herald/Review, city council meetings and many sports wins. However, the best part about this month is that you can find all these conversations, photos and your month recalled on NABUR.
NABUR is the Herald/Review’s social media platform that directly links the newsroom with the Cochise County community. The comments and posts on NABUR are very valuable to us all and managed by our journalists to create the best conversations we can have.
NABUR stands for Neighborhood Alliance of Better Understanding & Respect and we stick true to those values and guidelines. At the end of any day we want to better understand and respect our NABURs by having these meaningful conversations. So if you haven’t already created your free NABUR account this is my suggestion you do so.
The conversations are news driven for sure but we also have fun on NABUR. The Herald/Review held a Valentine’s Day Pet Photo contest to which we saw many NABURs sharing their fluffy friends with the community.
Gizmo, Wren, Yuby, Ziggy, Kiki, Lilith, Susana, Panchita, Savannah, Maggie-May, Sandra Dee and Louie all strut their stuff on camera and were featured in a newspaper spread as a result of entering the contest. Makena and Denali pulled on our heart strings and took first prize in the contest. You can see all the entries on NABUR now.
NABUR keeps you informed and helps you ask those extra questions to your community so you can get better answers. All month we have had new members join daily and we are reaching our member goals, so get your neighbors on there and start community chatter.
NABUR hot topics
What news updates do you want to see from the NABUR team?
“How about an update on the vandalism at Huachuca Mountain Elementary School? When juveniles wreak havoc at midnight, how come the parents are not held responsible for the damage?” said NABUR Kurt Obermeier.
As the journalist product manager for our site I took it upon myself to find an answer. “SVUSD appoints hearing officer for school vandalism case,” I posted.
“NABUR Kurt Obermeier asked about an “update on the vandalism at Huachuca Mountain Elementary School,” and Summer Hom reported back in March 2021 that “the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board voted in an executive session on March 2 to appoint a hearing officer for the student expulsion matter relating to the Huachuca Mountain Elementary School vandalism incident of Jan. 16.”
“Thanks for the update,” writes Obermeier. “So a year later, basically no action was taken. I wonder what the final bill was. That which we allow will continue.”
Our NABUR team will find the answers to your questions so join the conversations now and ask away.
NABUR Tricia Gerrodette posted about local elections in her community.
“Douglas is having a local primary election next month. Here’s information about how the election will be conducted (mail-in ballots),” Gerrodette shared. “This county information also talks about drop boxes and the certification process for county voting equipment.”
Your neighbors are helping you get the information needed to take part in your community. NABUR is the best home for that information.
Cannabis dispensary coming
A cannabis dispensary is coming to Sierra Vista, officials say. While details of the new pot business are still being discussed, Sierra Vista Senior Planner Jeff Pregler said a nationally known company called Trulieve is planning to open a dispensary in the city, reports Lyda Longa for the Herald/Review. Trulieve has 17 dispensaries in Arizona and several others around the United States, the company’s website shows. On NABUR we asked if our members think this is good or bad for our community.
So far, 64% voted yes, it’s a good idea, and 36% voted no, sparking great conversations.
“I know that it would benefit the city if nothing else people will be coming into our town and spending money instead of going to Tucson or Bisbee,” said NABUR Joe Mudroch. “Sounds like it will be a reputable company that will pay taxes and we need more business in Sierra Vista.”
Whereas NABUR Gregory Johnson said, “I was one of two votes (Mayor was the other) NO on the City Council when this came to a vote. There is little if any benefit to the city either in service, or tax benefit. Any benefits will be offset by issues caused by the dispensary. Prop 207 was a disaster for our state. The cartels will not be undersold.”
NABUR Michael Morrison responded with “Gregory L. Johnson — you said “the cartels will not be undersold.” That’s a very interesting statement, and I believe you are wrong. Here’s why: Cartels make lots and lots of profit. And they have lots and lots of expenses, including paying their “soldiers” — their guards and gunmen — as well as their dealers, and the politicians and bureaucrats they bribe.”
He goes on to say, “In recent weeks I have met some more people for whom marijuana is medicinal. Even our schizophrenic (actually downright insane) federal government has, in a very soft voice, admitted to the benefits of marijuana: It has given marijuana to victims of glaucoma, and to epileptics in a study of how or if marijuana would affect their seizures.”
There is great back and forth and I’d want to see more on this topic and more on NABUR.
NABUR builds connections, sparks conversations and is here for us to better understand our community in Cochise County. As the year goes on, I continue to look forward to helping tell more community stories, answer your questions, and keep getting to know who my NABURs are. I look forward to what March will bring for NABUR.
Thanks for being a great NABUR!
Pascal Albright is the Herald/Review’s journalist product manager for NBAUR.