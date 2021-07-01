Nemean Solutions LLC was awarded a new multiyear prime contract supporting the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Capability Development Integration Directorate, in Fort Benning, Georgia.
The effort, dubbed “Firepower Support” includes the capability development for future infantry support systems and devices such as enhanced night vision devices, grenades and mortar/rocket infantry systems and munitions.
This marks Nemean’s fifth prime contract award, its second prime contract in the state of Georgia and its 10th overall new contract in just over a year. It also marks the fourth U.S. Army Center of Excellence it is supporting, others being the Intelligence, Fires and Aviation Centers of Excellence in Arizona, Oklahoma and Alabama, respectively.
“We remind ourselves we are in the second year of the 8(a) program," said said Nemean Solutions CEO and Managing Member Simon E. Ortiz. "It is an honor to be awarded an effort like firepower support – it’s our largest single award to date with most full-time employees.
"This is an incredible step forward for our company. This important award, like our other recent wins, is in keeping with our strategic goals to grow Nemean into a nationally recognized small business competitor. I look forward to meeting all our new team members in person in just a few short weeks.”
“We were awarded the contract on Tuesday, finished some paperwork by Wednesday and had offer letters and hiring actions done by Wednesday night, and new team members by Thursday, and we are just getting started,” says Craig Mount, Nemean Solutions president and co-owner.
“The last few days have been a blur! We are grateful to be increasing our footprint in Georgia and even more excited to have a prime contract at Fort Benning — an installation that epitomizes the Army culture and ethos. Best of all we added a remarkable group of veterans to our team, and we look forward to watching their amazing success on this contract."
Sierra Vista-based Nemean is a certified Small Business Administration 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing advanced military intelligence, cybersecurity/cyberspace operations support, enterprise IT solutions and professional services to federal and state agencies supporting the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors.
In the last year, Nemean has grown its service area from Arizona into seven other states supporting critical U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force missions.