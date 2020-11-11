U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized Nemean Solutions LLC as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
“As a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, we applied for the program because we truly understand the value of investing in our nation’s veterans,” said Simon E. Ortiz, Nemean Solutions CEO. “We are extremely humbled to receive the Gold Medallion award and the recognition for our unwavering commitment to hiring and retaining our nation’s veterans.”
Nemean joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and also ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources and compensation and
tuition assistance programs. Requirements vary for large, medium and small employers.
Nemean Solutions LLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sierra Vista. It is a certified SBA 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, providing advanced computer engineering, software development, risk management, cybersecurity, enterprise IT solutions, military intelligence support and professional services to federal and state agencies supporting the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors.
Nemean supports multiple U.S. Army and Navy organizations with specialized workforces in Arizona, Oklahoma and Georgia. For information, visit https://www.nemeansolutions.com/.