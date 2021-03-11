SIERRA VISTA — A new 4-H horse club is starting up in the Sierra Vista area.
The Brush Poppers 4-H Club is being launched by Kate Cox, who brings a strong background in 4-H and Future Farmers of America to the program. Cox showed horses and sheep while growing up in Maricopa County and competed for the Wrangler All-Star team in the Arizona High School Rodeo Association. She also competed in rodeo queen pageants where she captured multiple titles and awards.
Today, Cox uses the skills she gained from those experiences to promote tourism for Cochise County.
“I am so excited about launching a horse project 4-H club in the Sierra Vista area,” she said. “I’m going to be holding a ZOOM meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. as an orientation and pre-registration to see what kind of interest there is in rejuvenating a 4-H horse club in this area.”
Cox expects the informational meeting will run from 6:30 to about 7:45 p.m., enough time to get through an agenda and answer questions from attendees.
“We need to have five different kids from three different families in order to establish a new club,” said Cox. “We have the kids and the three families, so the orientation meeting is to see how many more potential families might be interested.”
Horse projects provide a number of opportunities for participants, even those without horses, Cox said.
“We’re going to be teaching horse care, judging, fundraising and we’ll be putting on shows,” she said. “So, members who don’t have a horse will have opportunities to learn a lot from the ground up.”
The horse shows will incorporate 4-H members from all over Cochise County as well as neighboring Santa Cruz County, Cox said.
Peter Hooper, associate area agent for 4-H youth development in Cochise County’s Cooperative Extension under the University of Arizona, says he’s excited about the prospect of opening a new 4-H club.
He noted that 4-H focuses on innovative methods of helping young people learn and grow while they participate in a variety of projects guided by caring, certified 4-H volunteers.