BISBEE — The city may have a new city manager as the mayor and council discussed the contract with Theresa Coleman during an executive session held at a special meeting Tuesday.
Interim city manager Steve Pauken said the council plans to hire her during the regular meeting to be July 16. Coleman is expected to start on Monday, July 29.
The council approved hiring Jim Ledbetter, founder of the Ledbetter Law Firm, based in Cottonwood. The council agreed to a flat rate, six–month contract at $10,000 a month, added Pauken. Ledbetter reportedly bought a home in Warren and plans to retire there.
“He has done work for the League Arizona Cities and Towns insurance pool and also represents AZCOPS,” Pauken said.
Though the city provided no information on Ledbetter, the website for the law firm states, “Jim Ledbetter is the founding member of the firm. Through his practice, he represents a number of mining interests, oil and gas producers, physicians, hospitals, insurers and long-term care facilities, tribal nations and government entities.”
“In recent years, he has been retained as a mediator and also a consulting and testifying expert in matters involving the interpretation of insurance coverage, the defense of professional negligence claims and the resolution of intergovernmental disputes.”
“Staff is still under direction to recruit a full-time attorney for the city attorney’s position,” Pauken noted.
Ann Roberts, an attorney in Benson, was retained to negotiate the contract sale of treated effluent to the county at the rate of $125 an hour and $62.50 an hour for travel time, Pauken said.
During the special meeting, the council also approved the contract with the Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter for $80,000 to run the city’s shelter for the next year. The sum is $10,000 more than last year.