BENSON — A state-of-the-art imaging suite is currently under construction at Benson Hospital.
Construction for the $4 million project started in March, with the facility expected to be completed sometime in October, said Chuck Grondin, project manager for Tucson-based Barker Contracting Inc.
Located on the northwest side of the hospital campus, the project involves 2,800 square feet of new construction and 1,400 feet of remodel.
“This is going to be a beautiful addition for the hospital,” Grondin said. “It’s going to be much more convenient for the patients and staff to have all the radiology equipment in one area. The way it’s set up right now, patients walk to another building for radiology work.”
The convenience of an easily accessible, comprehensive radiology suite and new equipment the hospital is planning to install represents a huge benefit for the physicians, staff and patients.
A ring road designed to start at the north end of the property and go around the building will allow access to a new outpatient area from either direction.
During the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in February, hospital CEO Julia Strange said the hospital has an excellent imaging department, but one of the challenges is that the CT is located outside the main hospital building, which means patients have to be transported outside the hospital for a CT scan.
“While the current CT unit is effective, this is not the experience we want to create for our patients,” she said.
The new imaging suite will house all radiology equipment in one location.
Metal beams for the new facility’s framework are allowing a visual of the building’s size.
The suite will have a lobby, imaging rooms, corridor, offices, storage area and restroom.
“Barker Contracting does a lot of work for hospitals, including Tucson Medical Center,” Grondin said.
“This project is moving along well,” he noted. “If everything goes according to plan, we expect to have it completed by mid-October.”