Sierra Vista Police Department Commander Armin Lewis mans monitors in the station’s new Real Time Crime Center last week. In the background are Action Technology Services Ricardo Alonzo, chief operations officer, and owner Robert Wellborn, right.
SIERRA VISTA — In August, the SVPD acquired some equipment from security company Action Technology Services. From the Real Time Crime Center and Emergency Operations Center to the Training Auditorium, these new programs promise to modernize the operations and capability of the city’s police.
Six months ago, the city opened up bids for the new technology system, which took about six weeks to install. Now the SVPD is more connected than ever. “These three systems are tied together,” Action Technology Owner Robert Wellborn said. “So they share information between the rooms.”
Police Commander Armin Lewis explained some of the functions of the Real Time Crime Center, which allows officers in the station to see what is happening around the city, through connected cameras in places like public buildings, schools, and parks.
“Cameras at Veterans Memorial Park, body cameras, we can watch it all up here,” he said. The new technology doesn’t just allow police to watch what’s going on around outside, they can also communicate with officers responding to situations and offer help, connecting officers on the ground with their superiors at the police station.
“Well, actually, this is not only for a Real Time Crime Center, because — fingers crossed, knock on wood — we’re not going to have a big critical incident,” Lewis said. He explained that the uses of the new technology go beyond its uses as a crime center, with the powerful computers making it easier for officers to type up reports quickly and efficiently, and aiding officers in training.
“Our officers who are in their field training, they can come in here and do their evaluation with their training officers as well,” he added.
A few rooms over is the Emergency Operations Center, featuring a powerful computer that allows for easier processing and response to incidents. Two wide screens on either end of the room are affixed with cameras to allow for effortless communication between officers.
Next door is the Training Auditorium, which allows for improved teaching and learning. A popular feature of the room is the Confidence Monitor, a TV screen on wheels that allows presenters to see their material without having to look away from their audience.
“We’ve had really good feedback from the public and other agencies,” Lewis said. “We invited other agencies to our training or citizens police academy, and we received a lot of good feedback as far as a clear picture, that they’ve got lots of screens to look at. We have microphones that we put up in here so it’s easier to communicate, and easier to hear the instructors.”
“We got a really good compliment from an outside agency instructor,” he continued. “They liked the confidence monitor. It was easier for them to teach and look at the confidence monitor, instead of turning your back to your audience to look at the screen”
The satisfaction of the SVPD with the new equipment was matched by Action Technology Services, who were happy to install it.
“I think this is a good example of the local collaboration and the local type of resources that are actually local,” said Action Technology Chief Operations Officer Ric Alonzo. “We’re just a phone call away, any kind of operational issues or service type issues, we’ll come running!”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone