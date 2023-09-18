svpd 1

Sierra Vista Police Department Commander Armin Lewis mans monitors in the station’s new Real Time Crime Center last week. In the background are Action Technology Services Ricardo Alonzo, chief operations officer, and owner Robert Wellborn, right.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — In August, the SVPD acquired some equipment from security company Action Technology Services. From the Real Time Crime Center and Emergency Operations Center to the Training Auditorium, these new programs promise to modernize the operations and capability of the city’s police.

Six months ago, the city opened up bids for the new technology system, which took about six weeks to install. Now the SVPD is more connected than ever. “These three systems are tied together,” Action Technology Owner Robert Wellborn said.  “So they share information between the rooms.”

svpd 2

Action Technology Services’ Ricardo Alonzo operates a monitor in the SVPD emergency operations center.
svpd 3

Action Technology Services revamped and upgraded the SVPD training auditorium.

