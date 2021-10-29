BISBEE — A new owner has taken over the Historical Haunted Tours of Bisbee, and she is ready for show-and-tell to entertain visitors and locals Halloween weekend.
Zandra Baldwin and her partner, Joey Bravo, moved to the mile-high city a year ago and recently took over the tour started by local author Francine Powers, whose research provided the foundation of the tours the couple offer.
Baldwin is a Douglas native, a retired paramedic and a filmmaker who worked in Tucson, Phoenix and Los Angeles and finally decided to move back closer to her hometown.
“I learned filmmaking on a lark,” she said.
She and Bravo met in LA last year where he was a filmmaker and actor. He has 15 years of experience in musical theater and found the artsy heart of Bisbee attractive enough to write a feature film on their new hometown.
They lived in a one-room apartment with a broken air conditioner and when the pandemic hit, they decided to move in with Baldwin’s mother in Tucson.
“We couldn’t even step outside in LA due to the lockdowns,” she said.
There are other tours in Bisbee, so they wanted to make it clear they were not competitors.
“We’re not here as competitors,” she said. “We want to be a part of the economy. In our tours we point out the businesses and give recommendations to our customers.”
Bravo added, “We want to work with everyone and put more money into the Bisbee economy.”
Both have taken the research done by Powers and added some of their own discoveries from dusty books, nooks and crannies. They want to offer the most authentic experiences for those who want to step back in time for some stories of the city’s both pleasant and unseemly history. They did a lot of research on their own to make sure they would be providing their customers with factual historical stories.
Bravo said, “Some embellish the stories and that makes it silly.”
The website notes, “Our tours have been meticulously researched. With white gloves in dusty archive rooms, Francine Powers traced the history of Bisbee and its spooky spots so that every step of the way is authentic. Resurrected for your enjoyment, we invite you to step forward with us on a one–of–a–kind adventure that features exclusive access to more historic and haunted buildings than any other tour currently operating in all of Bisbee.”
While Baldwin plans to offer tours in 1900s fashions, Bravo wants to stick with the modern day look.
They also tell visitors the best places are to stay, visit and eat.
Right now, they offer walking tours, but there are golf carts in the future to make the tours more interesting and less taxing for visitors walking up and down Bisbee’s hills. The golf carts will be electric, so there will be no noise to disturb the residents of Old Bisbee. The carts should be ready in six weeks or so, hopefully in time for the busy holiday season.
She wants to incorporate the Warren District where there are less well known, interesting, historical sites.
The Haunted Bisbee Resurrected Tour
“We will tell you stories of ghost sightings from the earliest days of the settlement up through the last few decades,” they state on the website.
“We show you the places and stories where our past residents lived and died, where their residuals linger, and where the spirits of Bisbee are known to stay on and occasionally play with our guests.”
They sometimes even take visitors inside some of the haunted locations to talk with people who experienced the mysterious.
“From the voices of the past we will learn about children looking for their mothers, women seeking their killers, and spirits of unknown origin and intent which have dislodged residents and scared away workers from their wage,” they added.
The tour is an hour and a half long.
The historical tour
They cover the history of Bisbee and talk in depth of the lives of the people whose small contributions made the city what it is today and the ever occurring tragedies. The mining industry from the early days and how copper built the mountain town complete with department stores and accommodations made for the mines’ management and notable persons.
Bisbee’s history is strife with the lawlessness of the wild-wild-west along with the luxuries of a Victorian upper class community, said Baldwin.
They said, “We take you through the streets and alleys of Bisbee and tell you historically researched and verified stories of a town that still has its original Post Office, the soul of its mining roots at the Convention Center, more schools than you’ve guessed and opulent churches all settled into the twists and bends of this surprising town.
“When available, we will walk into the buildings themselves and chat with the owners and proprietors of local businesses to hear their priceless and personal experiences firsthand.”
It can take 30 minutes to an hour depending on what tour is chosen.