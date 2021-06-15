The Bisbee Foundation distributed $32,000 in grants and scholarships last month. The awards were the largest total in the Foundation’s 35-year history and reflected their continuing emphasis on education, historic preservation, arts, culture, and the environment in Bisbee.
Foundation President, Doug Dunn stated, “It was gratifying to see that those organizations and individuals persevered with plans for the future during the past difficult year. We were pleased that we were able to help the largest number of scholarships recipients in our history.”
Many of the Foundation’s scholarship awards are targeted to specific areas of interest such as science, healthcare, environment, and college re-entry as well as differing educational goals.
Recipients were: Luna Asaro-Neiderlitz (Nancy/Dan Davies scholarship); Jessalyn Feller (Arts and Sciences Scholarship); Jackson Van Gorp (Jo’s Consignment Scholarship); Yasmin Morales (Al/Jan Ridgeway Scholarship); Lillian Morales (Eddie Rivas Scholarship); Maricela Saavedra (James Proctor Scholarship); Giselle Rivera (Donna Gabb/Douglas Dunn Scholarship); Maria Valdez (Nana Lupe Scholarship); Emily Cayer (Marguerite/Jack Ladd Scholarship); Jade Luinstra (Anita/Jack Riddle Scholarship); Jennifer Toscano (Kay/James Burke & Charlie Sotelo Scholarships); Denise Canez (Yvette Riddle/Gengler & Proctor-Pavlovich Scholarships); Alizah Romo (Bisbee Foundation Scholarship); Cheyenne MacMasters (Donald Smiley & Bisbee Foundation Scholarship).
Grants are awarded to organizations that present well defined plans for projects, administration, and events within the Foundation’s areas of interest.
The funded grants are: The Plein Air Festival; A memorial service for World AIDS Day; MAKE Youth Arts Festival hosted by the Central School Project; Friends of the Copper Queen Library; Bisbee “Y”; Premier Alliances; Evergreen Cemetery; The Wheel of Dreams.
With the completion of the 2021 grant cycle, the Bisbee Foundation celebrated 35 years of supporting efforts to build a better community. A steady increase in planned charitable giving and wise money management has enabled the foundation to award more than $300,000 in grants to organizations and individuals during the past 35 years.
According to President Doug Dunn, “Our relatively small grants make a big difference in educational opportunities for individuals as well as organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life we enjoy in Bisbee. We hope to persuade Bisbee residents that investing in the Bisbee Foundation through endowments, bequests and legacy gifts is one of the best ways to support an enduring dynamic community.”
Endowments, starting at $10,000, enable individuals to direct their charitable giving with some specificity. For instance, the Bisbee Foundation has been endowed for grants and/or scholarships related to the environment, sciences, and art. Information about endowments, planned giving, or support for The Bisbee Foundation scholarship and grant programs is available at www.bisbeefoundation.com, calling President Douglas Dunn at 432-2482, or e-mail bisbeefoundation1@gmail.com.
The Bisbee Foundation is administered by a volunteer board: Sylvia Anable, Emily Anderson, Charles Bethea, Cathy Clifton, Douglas Dunn, Kathy Flood, Margo Macartney, Fred Miller, Brenda Morales, and Yvonne Torres. Because of the volunteer efforts of the board, there is minimal operating overhead and almost all money received is used for grants and scholarships.
Submitted by the Bisbee Foundation