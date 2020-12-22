The Bootheel Foundation is a charitable foundation created in November 2007. The mission is to provide funding for community projects in the areas serviced by Western Bank. Every employee, officer and director donates to the foundation to enable the bank to do this.
The original main office is in Lordsburg, New Mexico. Other branches are located in Silver City, New Mexico, Willcox and Bisbee. At the end of the year, each of branch choose what non-profit organizations to donate to.
“Giving back to our communities is what we do,” said Bob Martin, chairman of the foundation.
Donation checks were presented to representatives of nine non-profits in Cochise County, five in the Willcox area. Usually, the groups gather at each branch and checks are distributed on a single day. With current circumstances being what they are, checks are being distributed individually. This year, 24 organizations throughout all branch service areas will receive a donation. Western Bank’s Bootheel Foundation is proud to contribute to these organizations and will be giving a total of $28,500.
The Elsie Hogan Community Library will have an upcoming program thanks to a grant. Writers in Residency will have two local authors host classes and workshops to teach participants how to write and publish books. The first session will be February to April and the second from May to July. Sessions will be available through Zoom.
The library will be closed the week of Christmas, but curbside services will resume the following week Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. Also, each week on the city of Willcox Facebook page, the library live-streams Story Time on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Library director Michelle Leyvas said, “We just really appreciate the donation from the Bootheel Foundation. Thank you, thank you! It was a very nice surprise and has helped us quite a bit.”
For information, go to cochiselibrary.org, visit Facebook or call 520-766-4250.
Northern Cochise County Hospital Foundation had to change the way it hosted its annual fundraiser. This year, the “Stay at Home” event replaced the traditional "Boots and Bling." NCCH Foundation director Kathy Cook had a goal to raise $50,000 and was just shy of that amount. However, the Bootheel Foundation donation filled the gap and the goal was achieved. This money will go toward purchasing “Computers on Wheels” for the hospital’s ER and update the oxygen system throughout the hospital.
Cook expressed gratitude.
“We greatly appreciate what Western Bank and the Bootheel Foundation does," she said. "They are so good to us. For as small as our town is, we have an incredibly generous community.”
For information, go to www.ncch.net and Facebook. To send a donation, contact Anna Miller, executive assistant to the CEO, 520-766-6464.
Willcox Against Substance Abuse was established in 1988. The mission is to strengthen present and future generations in making the right choices for their health and well-being. WASA wants to empower youth and their families through fun and instruction. It currently focuses on prevention programming and early intervention. This year, WASA has been able to bring different resources for prevention and overdose training, recognition and response.
In January, WASA will hold training to develop a Peer Support program for adults and youth. This will mean more classes and groups for those dealing with addiction issues.
WASA director Alicia Hernandez said, “Thank you so much to the Bootheel Foundation committee for your generosity! Because of your continued support we are able to continue our work and support our community.”
WASA used the funds to buy local children Christmas presents. The group shopped local and then donated the gifts to the police station to be distributed. For information, follow WASA on Facebook and Instagram or email Alicia.hernandez@wusd13.org.
The Willcox Community Food Pantry’s mission is to provide food and good nutrition for those in need. It has a weekend backpack program at the schools for students to take home nine meals each weekend. They have a regular food distribution twice a week on Mondays and Fridays and provide 100-200 families with boxes of food per distribution. This year due to the coronavirus, the pantry has been doubling handouts. The funds from the Bootheel Foundation will go toward paying for 650 holiday dinners, Thanksgiving and Christmas combined. After the holidays, the pantry will need to resupply the warehouse. An addition this year has been help from the National Guard, which has been bringing 150-200 boxes of produce each week.
Nell Worden of the Food Pantry expressed deep gratitude for the support it has received from the community.
“I am incredibly grateful for the outpour of support from our community," Worden said. "I didn’t know how we were going to be able to continue to provide food for families, but thanks to your foundation and the generosity of so many, we have been able to provide food to every person that has come here this year.” If you would like to donate, write a check to Willcox Community Food Pantry and mail it to 200 Downen St., Willcox, AZ 85643 or come by Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-noon.
Willcox Working Together for Education was formed after the Willcox High School fire of January 2011. Its main goal is to provide teachers with the tools they need to do their jobs. Since its inception, WWTE has grown to serve all teachers in K-12 in the Willcox School District. Teachers submit a simple grant request to WWTE, which are reviewed at a monthly meeting of membership. This year, many businesses that typically contribute to the mini-grant fund have been unable to due to their own strict budgets.
“We really didn’t know if we would be able to have any grants this year so we were really surprised to be notified by the Bootheel Foundation that we received their donation, board President Steve Marlatt said. "We will be able to get in touch with the schools and let teachers know they will be able to apply for the WWTE grant after all.” For information or to donate go to www.willcoxwte.org.
“Every year, the Bootheel Foundation has the privilege of donating money to service area nonprofits," said Ellen Kauffman, manager at Western Bank's Willcox Branch. "However, this year, the gift of giving means so much more to our recipients. With so much focus on our health and the economy, some folks have forgotten about the small non-profits that serve our communities year in and year out. We are proud to help these organizations finish the year strong.”