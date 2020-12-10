SIERRA VISTA — The staff and board of the Good Neighbor Alliance are putting the past behind them and are dedicated to continue providing for the homeless community in Sierra Vista.
Local donations and grants allowed the shelter to remain open when there was fear of having to close operations six months ago, but the alliance isn’t completely safe yet.
“We’re not (overflowing with) cash. We’re still struggling,” board president George Monken told the Herald/Review on Thursday. “We’re not 100 percent healthy but we’re getting there.”
GNA board vice president Mignonne Hollis said they have found ways to “keep afloat” with emergency relief grants and donations.
“The community has been super supportive and generous,” Hollis said.
The shelter always is looking for ways to raise money and find grants to help.
“All of these funds are one way or another associated with COVID-19 (and are) Cares Act funding,” operations director Brad Rolland said. “The good thing is we anticipate an increase in funding from the Department of Economic Security.”
Hollis and Monken said fundraising efforts are ongoing but COVID-19 restrictions have made it harder to organize and have events.
Presently, Rolland said, there are 15 occupancies for families and single women at the shelter. The shelter is at capacity for single men. Hotel vouchers, funded by the city of Sierra Vista with Cares Act money through United Way, are used to house those in need but facing an “obstacle” that prevents them from staying at the shelter.
Rolland said since the pandemic started earlier this year there have been influxes of occupants for short periods of time.
“We’re seeing an increase in families moving to Sierra Vista that thought they were improving their living situation,” Rolland said.
He said this is a trend nationally. As the pandemic continues, the shelter could experience more of this.
With Christmas right around the corner, Rolland and his staff are gearing up to have gifts for those who come through the shelter. Rolland said they are collecting new or gently used winter jackets, warm clothing, gloves and other cold weather accessories. The shelter is looking for men’s and women’s sizes large and above. The goal is to create gift bags for all who will be in the shelter on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Due to an unexpected donation, Good Neighbor Alliance will be able to give gift bags to those who attend the program on Dec. 23 that provides a shower.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rolland said people may call the shelter at 520-439-0776 to schedule a drop off if they’d like.