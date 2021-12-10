SIERRA VISTA —Former Sierra Vista Mayor Thomas Hessler led the meeting of the Joint Services Club Friday, Dec. 3. The club consists of nonprofit organizations and committees throughout the city, each discussing what projects they have been working on.
Hessler, president and founder of the alliance, said it recently lost three organizations, the Experimental Aircraft Association, Gold Star Mothers and the La Salida Del Lions Club.
Some of the organizations have interesting plans for the rest of the year and 2022.
VeloVets Sierra Vista is for handicapped veterans and allows them to get into bicycle riding twice a week. Stuart S. Carter, president and founder of VeloVets, is a disabled veteran who promotes the activity.
Carter said VeloVets has grown from two disabled vets and two support riders to 19 100% disabled vets and 35 volunteer support riders.
The group meets for cycling on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the year.
Carter said he raised $31,000 in the October Sky Island Tour cycling event.
He also said there’s a new bike ride planned for the last week in March that has city involvement in designing the routes for the three-day perimeter cycling event.
He said a committee will choose one or two nonprofits to benefit from the race every year.
“The premises is that people who live in the Snow Belt want to get out, and there’s no other event like it in the country in March,” he said.
The event will have approximately 1,000 people from around the nation attending.
Carter is the former president of the Cochise Bicycle Advocacy group and said he helped design the new bicycle racks around the city. Fifty-two bike racks were funded by grants from Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and other organizations at no cost to the city or taxpayers.
“It advantages cyclists,” said Carter, who helped Sierra Vista get on the map as a bicycle-friendly city by the League of American Bicyclists. “It increases the cycling ability of Sierra Vista.”
Sierra Vista South Rotary President Joanna Pohly said the organization’s main project of the year was refurbishing the play area of Lori’s Place that allowed for additional seating and picnic tables.
Pohly said the organization is responsible for placing the free little libraries scattered around town.
She said the organization is collaborating with two other Rotary clubs that will be working on installing peace poles throughout the community. The poles will consist of phrases such as “Peace on Earth” in various languages.
Richard Laszok, president of the Sierra Vista Symphony, said the symphony had its first concert since the start of the pandemic in October.
“I know we got a new variant coming out, but I think we are going to continue on a trajectory to get back to normal,” he said. “We may have to go back to face masks, but that’s OK. I’m very optimistic that we got good times ahead.”
Laszok said he is trying to expand the symphony. There are 130 subscribed members that support the symphony through donations. Laszok has been on the board of directors for 17 years and has been president of the symphony for two years.
The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra will have an event called “The Fantastic Symphony Fate” on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets, contact 520-458-5189 or visit sierravistasymphony.org/tickets