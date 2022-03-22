The city of Sierra Vista receives funding from the federal government each year in the form of Community Development Block Grants to assist the community at large. The census defines Sierra Vista as an urban area, including unincorporated and incorporated communities, which allows for the city to receive the CDBG grant funds.
The funds received varies every year. This year, it is estimated the city will receive $260,000 in block grants.
Fifteen percent of the $260,000 can be used for public services for nonprofits in the community after they apply and are considered for approval.
The City Council evaluates each request from individual nonprofit organizations.
"The main thing is that this service is benefitting low-to-moderate income clientele," Director of Community Development Matt McLachlan said.
The city funded in 2017-19, 115 before and after-school scholarships for the Boys and Girls Club. In 2018-19, funding was given to the Wellness Connections, a nonprofit that assists individuals in the community with mental health or substance abuse issues.
Two organizations gave presentations and speeches at the city council meeting on March 10 to receive funding.
One of the nonprofits, Sierra Dream Center, applied for the grant funds to create a large parking lot, security monitoring and install lighting next to Cyr Center Park due to increased usage.
United Way of Sierra Vista and Cochise County applied to receive a grant during COVID in 2020. It had assisted the city with its efforts during the pandemic and was recognized for its efforts using the CBDG funds to help the community. The organization earned the Mayor's Award in December 2021.
In 2020, United Way received $73,847. The money was used to help members in the community with food, utilities, employment assistance, rent assistance, mental health treatment and hotel vouchers for the homeless.
United Way Executive Director Anthony Reed said the funds can be used for the same assistance it provided in 2020, except for rental and utility assistance.
"There's still a lot of people out there that need a lot of help," he said. "United Way, that's part of what they do."
Reed said there's not a lot of low-income housing in the city and people from other areas are buying those properties, making some quick fixes, then raising the rent.
"I've been back and forth in this community for 20 years or so, and there's more homeless people in this area than I've ever seen," he said.
He explained there's a definite need in the community and he is available to assist. He hopes at least one aspect of what the grant money covers would benefit a community member in need while lessening their worries.
"What I'm hoping more than anything is we can empower and help put our community members that are in dire straits in a better position," he said. "As COVID knocked a lot of people down, a lot of people are having a hard time getting back up."