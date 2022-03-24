The St. Vincent de Paul has been known as an organization that provides support to the community with services for those struggling with housing, food or obtaining other resources.
Founded in 1833 by Fredric Ozanam, the organization has more than 1 million volunteers, known as Vincentians. The organization has offices, also known as conferences, worldwide.
"Our goal is to never say, 'No, we cannot help you.' " That's the motto of president of the Sierra Vista St. Vincent de Paul, Pauline Fredericks.
Fredericks said she sees an average of 1,300 families per month. On a slow month, the number averages 900.
"Towards the beginning of last year is when it really started to ramp up," she said.
Given the nature of the pandemic and rising prices in housing costs and apartment rentals, there's been a notable increase of visitation in recent years at St. Vincent de Paul, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, from community members.
"The monetary need has grown exponentially," Fredericks said.
She explained the current state of the economy and the fact there's no rent control in the town has impacted families.
She recalled a recent experience with a single mother of two children who had to relocate from a two-bedroom to a one-bedroom apartment due to a rent increase of $300.
Fredericks said apartment complexes in Sierra Vista have been bought by buyers from Phoenix and New York. She said greed is the cause of the rising rents.
"We're taught to save, to get a job and some people just get blocked," Fredericks said. "I don't sympathize, I emphasize, which is a big difference. It makes a big difference in the communication for whoever comes in here."
During the start of the pandemic in 2020, the United Way funded St. Vincent de Paul in increments of $140,000 to mitigate effects of the pandemic. A committee was created to assess and approve individual COVID-related cases to obtain assistance.
"There were people who lost their jobs, businesses that just blatantly closed down and that stripped people right and left," Fredericks said.
The need for financial assistance because of the pandemic has decreased in recent months, however. Fredericks said she had someone recently seek assistance who had COVID and was incubated in the hospital for 10 days.
Throughout the pandemic and lockdown, St. Vincent De Paul stayed open.
St. Vincent de Paul in Sierra Vista has three branches. A conference (main office), a food bank and a thrift store. Income from the thrift store fuels the St. Vincent de Paul operations and the community food bank.
Last year St. Vincent de Paul received a community development block grant to create a parking lot at the main office and food bank site, which would assist the elderly and those with disabilities to minimize risk while visiting the conference and food bank.
Fredericks said most of the donations are local. St. Andrews the Apostle Parish has been a major local supporter for the organization along with other churches in the community.
For many years, Stan Garner has worked as director of the food bank, which allocates food in the community and oversees food donations and purchases. The organization is seeking funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to provide additional food distribution. It takes six to eight weeks for the food bank to receive the money from the federal government after it goes through state and county processes.
The food bank will get $30,000 this year. Garner said current spending for the food bank is $20,000-$25,000 per month. Presently there's $60,000 worth of food, which would supply the community for three months. The bulk of the food has been purchased in the last five weeks.
"What we will actually get from the Emergency Food and Shelter program will be about a month's worth of food," he said.
During the summer months when school is out of session, the food bank sees a higher visitation rate. Some schools in the city, such as Berean Academy and Carmichael Elementary School, offer a summer food program for students. In order to get the food, the student must attend that school.
"If you got a single parent household, and mom's working, then she doesn't necessarily have time to drive her kid to the school to get breakfast and lunch," Garner said. "So they come and rely on us, and we try to give them enough food for three or four days."
The local Fry's supermarket has been a big supporter with donations.
Garner said people donate canned goods, but a lot of the food items have to be thrown away due to being expired.
When the pandemic started, Garner said the food bank couldn't order supplies for four months and had to go directly to grocery stores to obtain items off the shelves.
"The wonderful thing about St. Vincent de Paul is we never closed one single day or turned one person away," Garner said.
The community food bank now has 16 volunteers with four new volunteers added to the team in the last month. However, Garner said monetary donations have been down by 50%.
"I understand people need help with rent and utilities, but without food, the sustainability of people goes down," Fredericks said.
"Unfortunately, food banks cannot live on donations," Garner added. "We have to buy and buy and buy. We have to buy wherever we can buy because right now we don't always have the food available."
The food bank has had difficulty recently obtaining jelly, spaghetti and macaroni and cheese due to soaring food prices.
"This is totally faith-based," Fredericks said. "It is 100% faith-based. We would be nothing if we didn't have the hand of God in it."
St. Vincent de Paul offices are in Sierra Vista, Douglas, Bisbee, Willcox, Tombstone and Benson. Lady of the Mountains Saint Vincent de Paul looks after residents in Hereford.