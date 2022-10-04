The wait is almost over and the St.Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is set to reopen on Monday, Oct 10.
For those that don’t know the story, the building located at 220 E. Myer Drive had a partial ceiling collapse four month ago, forcing it to limit operations and close to the public for shopping. While construction was ongoing it had to close completely.
“It had to be safe for my employees, it had to be safe for my volunteers, and it had to be safe for the community to come in,” said store manager Shelly Granger.
The redesign has been completed and there is new lighting, freshly painted floors with epoxy, freshly painted walls, upgrades to the restroom and storeroom and, of course, a new ceiling. Now the task is to bring all of the fixtures and merchandise back to the sales floor.
Granger said she’s organized store redesigns in previous jobs and is ready to get the store back up and running.
“This isn’t my first rodeo — it’s no biggie and it’s going to happen, things will be fine,” she said.
Staff at the store, although off work for much of the time, did come in to work a few days each week to accept and pick up donations outside of the store. Jason Puffer, a donations clerk, said he’s been ready to get back to work on a full-time basis.
“No one ever saw a ceiling collapse coming, it was a shock. The managers were there and they said we’ve had a little incident,” recalls Puffer. “But being off you get bored quickly and the things you procrastinated on get done quickly. If this is what retirement is like I need to get some new hobbies."
Voucher recipients can resume shopping because the vouchers they received from St. Vincent for much-needed items could not be used during the four months the store was closed.
“Our biggest problem during the closing was that the vouchers for clothing and household items couldn't be used at the thrift store because it wasn’t safe and then under construction," said Pauline Fredericks, president of St. Andrews Conference, which is affiliated with the store. "But they could use them elsewhere and we're thankful that Don8it (a local thrift store) stepped up to the plate and we could send the people from here with our voucher to them to pick out the clothing they needed.”
Don8it co-owner Mia Pietrusiewicz said they were more than happy to help St. Vincent in a time of need, having coincidentally suffered a similar crisis when their roof collapsed during monsoon rains in July 2021.
“We know their pain and we lost everything to water damage when our roof collapsed," she said. "But we have worked with St. Vincent and other groups in the community before. Anybody experiencing hardship in their life that needs a little boost — that’s what we are here for."
Now that things are getting back to normal Granger said it should be great for the customers.
“I’m extremely happy with the remodel,” she said. "My motto is we’re a thrift store but we’re not a junk store. When you walk in my front doors I want you to know that our store is clean — everything is shoppable and it’s a pleasant place to be. It’s been done right, it’s beautiful. TRK Construction did everything I wanted them to do.”
The thrift store is seeking two full-time donation sorters to join its staff. Contact Granger at 520-458-0870 for information.
