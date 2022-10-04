The wait is almost over and the St.Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is set to reopen on Monday, Oct 10.

For those that don’t know the story, the building located at 220 E. Myer Drive had a partial ceiling collapse four month ago, forcing it to limit operations and close to the public for shopping. While construction was ongoing it had to close completely.

