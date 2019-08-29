SIERRA VISTA — When word began circulating that the Salvation Army thrift store in Sierra Vista would be closing, Diane McDaniel started hearing concerns from the community. Would their thrift store be next?
McDaniel, president of the St. Andrew the Apostle Conference of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, wants to assure everyone that their thrift store at 220 E. Meyer Drive is safe.
“We’ve been here on the west side of town since 1980 and we’re not going anywhere,” McDaniel said. “We’re here where our friends need us.”
The thrift store serves two separate but equally important missions as part of the Society’s overall goal of providing assistance to those in need.
First, the money generated by the store aims to cover all overhead costs for the local conference, or chapter, of the Society. That means all donations the group takes in can be used to provide food, help with utility bills or give other assistance rather than going to administrative costs.
The store, along with the food bank and administrative office run by the conference, have a few paid staff, but rely heavily on more than 50 volunteers to keep everything running.
Second, many of the donations the store receives are available for those who come to the group’s food bank or administrative office and are deemed eligible for clothing and/or furniture vouchers.
“I have literally seen people in tears after getting their items,” said Store Manager Shelly Granger. “Many of them have nowhere else to go, they didn’t know what they were going to do.” She said she will often have the items delivered for free as well.
Everyone who comes to the food bank for assistance sits down with a St. Vincent member, who assess their situation and helps them come up with a plan and resources to address their challenges, McDaniel said.
Some of the clients, or “friends” as the Society calls them, who come in are people who were living paycheck to paycheck and have had an unexpected emergency expense, she added. “Our idea is to catch people, help them level off.”
Others friends come in more often.
“We do help the homeless a lot,” McDaniel said.
Both women said the Society allows them to make decisions based on what they are witnessing, so their hands aren’t tied if someone needs some extra help or has a special situation they may not have encountered before.
“If we can find a way to help, we will,” McDaniel said. “Any need is within the realm of our service.”
Their food bank serves more than 3,000 people every month, giving out more than 12,000 food boxes last year.
McDaniel said she has seen the demand for food increase recently, which is one of the primary reasons behind the organization’s upcoming “Walk For The Poor” food drive.
Participants will gather at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., with the walk starting at 10. The walk will be to the food bank at 614 Bartow Drive, about a mile away, with the goal of raising donations and awareness of poverty and hunger in the area.
Staples like peanut butter and jelly, tuna, canned soups, fruits and beans, Hamburger Helper and healthy cereals are among the items being sought. Cash donations are “always welcome,” McDaniel said, and tax-deductible as well.
With the Salvation Army thrift store closing in about a month, McDaniel and Granger have been preparing for all contingencies.
“Often we are the first stop for people, and they (Salvation Army) are the second, or vice versa,” Granger said. “So we’re not really sure what kind of increase we will see.”
Regardless, Granger and her team are prepared. She has spent the last several weeks streamlining processes for donation intake and staffing, and the store is nearly stuffed to capacity with furniture, toys, books, clothing, household items and much more.
Outside, more furniture, exercise equipment and other items await new homes. Many of them are designated to be given to those who come from the administrative office with vouchers, McDaniel said.
At this time, “all options” are on the table, she said, which could include acquiring more storage space, or even a larger store. They are also exploring whether a Wednesday pickup day, along with their current Monday and Friday runs, will be added.
Both emphasized that the work the thrift store and Society do wouldn’t be possible without community support, especially from local churches.
“We call them up and tell them about a situation and how we want to help, but don’t have the money, and they always come through for us,” McDaniel said.
For Granger, managing the thrift store is more than just the position she has held the last nine months.
“This is where God wanted me to be,” she said. “I love my job. You see something new every day. I’ve never had a bad day here — I love the people. When I see them, I’m glad I do the job that I do.”
To arrange a donation pick-up or for more information, call 520-458-0870.