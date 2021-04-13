TUCSON — Bonali Barua Kautz hopes to continue touching lives as the newly elected president of the Arizona Association for Home Care (AAHC), a state-wide nonprofit organization for home healthcare providers.
“For me, it’s an honor and that’s because the other members of the board are CEO’s and presidents of their own companies,” said Kautz. “To be elected as president from that level of expertise means a lot.”
Marie Fredette, Executive Director, Arizona Association for Home Care (AAHC), said that Kautz brings a new perspective to the role through her background as a physical therapist.
“All of our directors are passionate about home health care,” said Fredette. “Typically, we have owners of home health agencies and nurses. I think that it’s great that Bonali is a physical therapist by trade ... I think she’s going to be a fanatic president and to advocate for our industry.”
Kautz has been a practicing physical therapist of 26 years and has been director of clinical operations at BAYADA Home Health Care since 2016.
Kautz said that the ability to “touch more lives” drew her to apply as the director five years ago.
“I would be able to touch more lives through education,” said Kautz. “In home health, clinicians work closely one-on-one. A lot of times we would see good outcomes from the home health care setting ... Just the general happiness you see in (patients) is great.”
Kautz said that she always knew that she wanted to work in the medical field, but that her decision to pursue physical therapy sparked in high school.
“When I was in high school, I ran track and I ended up having a knee injury and ended up having several discussions with a physical therapist,” said Kautz. “I always knew that I always wanted to work in the medical field, but that particular experience made me want to go into physical therapy.”
Kautz went on to complete her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University in 1990, her master’s degree from Mankato State University in 1991, and her graduate degree in physical therapy from The University of Iowa in 1993.
Kautz said that she became a board member of the AAHC in 2019 after attending one of their conferences in 2018.
“I think a lot of the values between BAYADA and the AAHC, are very similar both being nonprofit organizations,” said Kautz. “For me, we have a lot of clinicians who work for us because they love what they do. A lot of the broad members are very passionate about what they do which was eminent in the conference I attended in 2018. For me, that’s really important. Being the president allows me to give that interaction and represent Arizona as a whole.”
Fredette said that Kautz served as the president-elect in 2020 under the mentorship of former president Eva Ward.
“The leadership team works together, The president, past president and president elect. I serve as the executive director, and I work with our president on our initiatives,” said Fredette. “We all went through a tragic thing last year with the pandemic. It’s really impotent we help our members through the pandemic. I know Bonali is very interested on building those efforts.”
Outside of her profession, Kautz said that one of her favorite hobbies is traveling and watching her two sons play college sports.
Kautz has visited between 30-32 countries and visited all of the US states except for Oregon.
“I’ve always loved traveling, which was really instilled in me from my parents.” said Kautz. “Travel has always been a huge part of my upbringing. My dad was a pastor, and he would often travel for dissertations. He would have the opportunity to travel, but he loves to travel in general. It was part of our upbringing for both me and my sister.”
Kautz said that her oldest son plays college baseball and her youngest plays college golf.
“I’m a huge baseball fan,” said Kautz. “My husband played college baseball. For me, it was a sport I did not pay, but I love the team aspect about it. It’s been a good outing as a family and the fact that my boys loved it so much.”