Observance set at Vista Park Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago

An observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Vista Park in Bisbee near the rose garden. Speakers will include Police Chief Albert Echave, firefighter Robert Cline and Mayor Ken Budge. The brief ceremony is sponsored by the Bisbee Saturday Market.