The last of a three-part series.
COCHISE COUNTY — As the community reflects on the 2011 Monument Fire 10 years later, first responders and residents speak out on the aftermath of the blaze and the support the community showed in times of need.
“This was a major, significant, emotional event,” said John Black, commander of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team. “We worked 24/7 for those two weeks, and what that means, we didn’t all work 24/7 ... We had so many on duty every hour of those two weeks, supporting the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and the firefighters.
“It reminds me of a saying I got when I was in the Army, ‘when we were needed, we were there.’ And we definitely were. And our guys worked over 500 hours, which equates to over 10% of our annual volunteer hours for that year.”
Black discussed the logistics of evacuations and how residents were informed, going door-to-door and giving a pre-evacuation notice or an evacuation notice.
“We hoped it would all be well organized and orchestrated, but it really wasn’t,” said Black. “The Sheriff’s Office gave us a notification, a full page of things to do, for people to do. We’d go in there, and we’d hand those out, and we’d make a notation of who was living at that address, and the fact that they had received a pre-evacuation notification.
“And then if they had to be evacuated, then we went back in, told them ‘it’s time to go’ and ‘you need to go.’ If they didn’t get a pre-evacuation notification, then there were a couple of things we told them to do: Get your key and medicines and your pets. That’s it. And you’re going to have to go. ... You’re more important than anything else that’s left here. So you gotta get out.”
Former Sierra Vista fire chief and Cochise County incident commander Randy Redmond said there were no fatalities caused by the fire.
“We aggressively evacuated,” said Redmond. “The police department was pulling up maps. We were doing reverse 911 calls to everybody. And sheriff and cops were going house to house checking on everybody. At the incident command center, we would block out who we wanted either notified and/or evacuated. And the police department took that and handle that for us.
“We did that every morning. And then after lunch every day, we would re-evaluate. If we needed to do some more, we’d move it some more. ... Obviously it worked. We had no fatalities, so that was a success. But losing 71 buildings was not a success.”
In addition to evacuations, patrolling residents’ properties and traffic control, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team was tasked with tracking the fire as it grew.
“I was at Monument Road and an ember started that field on fire,” said Steve Ziegler, deputy commander of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team. “I radioed it in. And myself and Lou Kuttner took off towards Palominas. And we were doing 65-70 down that road, and the fire was still ahead of us. It kept getting ahead of us.”
As the threat of the fire subsided, residents were slowly permitted to return back to their homes.
“Then when we got the all clear to go home, then of course we went home,” said Angela Daugherty, a Hereford resident who was evacuated twice. “ It was a devastating view. I mean everything was just gray ash.”
Daugherty, who was away from her home for a week, said her home was spared from the flames but noted how the fire drastically changed the landscape of the area.
“I was like ‘I’m glad it’s still here, I’m glad it’s still standing,’ ” said Daugherty, recalling her reaction of seeing her home for the first time since evacuating. “I went inside, and the digital thermometer that records high and low temp, it was 115 in the house. ... Everything was just covered with ash. ... It looked like a moonscape.”
Scott and Joan Vasey, also Hereford residents who were evacuated, shared their impressions on returning to their property.
“I have four acres out here in Hereford, and the entire four acres was burned,” said Scott Vasey. “As I was driving up the driveway, I could see that our house was still there. But it looked like a Salvador Dalí painting. Because we have vinyl siding and vinyl siding does not burn, it melts. So the house was just dripping with plastic.”
Vasey was able to keep his house, but said his workshop had burned to the ground. His two metal storage sheds were damaged, but still standing. The water tank on one of his sheds exploded, which Vasey said blew the door of the shed approximately 35 feet away.
“I just pulled up and to be honest, I pulled up and just sat in my truck and wept," Vasey said. "Because my God, how bad is the house? I got up and walked in and miraculously, there was no smoke damage to the inside of the house. The house was intact, and that was because we did the defensible perimeter and got rid of all of that dry pine needles and everything else that was close to the house.”
Vasey’s wife, Joan, recalled seeing a family near her neighborhood that had lost their home.
“One of the things that I remember that broke my heart was coming back to see our house for the first time,” she said. “We drove by a family, and they were rummaging through the rubble of their home, theirs had burned to the ground.
“They had two or three little kids. The kids were crying, the mother was crying, and there was literally nothing left of their place except for a few stones and the foundation. Those are the people my heart really went out to because they literally came home to nothing.”
During this time, tensions remained between Redmond and former Northern Rockies Incident Commander Greg Poncin.
“I can’t tell you if it would’ve been any different if we had another incident command team but I know the pressure politically was very difficult,” said Redmond. “’Cause I had the state, which I sat on the Arizona Fire Chief’s Executive Board, and they’re calling me saying, ‘hey man you need to work with the team, work with the team.’ We kept telling them, ‘it’s not us not working with them, it’s them not working with us. They are not allowing us to do anything, and they are not doing anything.’ ”
Poncin acknowledged the difference in opinion in handling the fire, and noted his team made the effort to collaborate to “the fullest extent possible.”
“The team is required by law to have a citizen’s post-incident analysis in the community,” said Redmond. “They had it in Tucson and didn’t tell anybody in Sierra Vista. So Chief (Bill) Miller (former Fry Fire District chief) and I made some phone calls and trips to Albuquerque, and we spoke with the director. And Mr. Poncin was relieved of duty of incident command for what happened.”
On Father’s Day, June 19, 2011, Redmond had to bow out.
“On Father’s Day, I left incident command,” said Redmond. “I actually had a cardiac event on the eighth day and had to leave post. ... Perils of eight days of miserable stress.”
With the Monument Fire reported as 75% contained on June 25 after burning a total of 30,526 acres, another concern surfaced.
“The big concern after the fire was what was going to happen when it rained,” said Fry Fire Chief Mark Savage, who was a battalion chief during the fire. “Then the monsoons hit, and the concerns with the monsoons was because the grass and natural foliage had been destroyed, it doesn’t take a whole lot of rain to start washing stuff out.
“We probably wrestled with those concerns for the next year or two. But I know they did a lot of work on the drainage, crossing (SR) 92 just south of Miller Canyon, and really enforced those ditches as well. ... They didn’t call the fire completely out until around the 19th of July. It was contained, usually they are properly conservative with those estimates.”
The Monument Fire damaged or destroyed 91 structures, including destroying 62 homes, four commercial buildings, and 18 outbuildings and damaging seven homes.
The 30,526 total acres burned included 15,675 acres of U.S. Forest Service land, 8,211 acres of private land, 4,750 acres of the National Park Service land, 1,212 acres of land on Fort Huachuca, 480 acres of state land, and 198 acres of Bureau of Land Management land.
Despite the stress and turmoil inflicted on the community, those involved mention the community support.
“On top of the 16-hour days and the stress involved with not being able to do the job that you’ve been trained to do for 30 years, the heroes are the Cochise County group,” said Redmond. “For seven or eight days in a row, these volunteers came here and worked for nothing. They’re painters, or mechanics or wherever they worked. They don’t get paid to come help, and they are here every day. And that’s what shut down that fire every day.”
“I think the biggest thing to commend were all the people, all of them, every walk of life that came to help,” said Steve Boice, co-founder of Horse'n Around Rescue Ranch & Foundation. “We had feed that was donated from California, donated a 20-foot trailer of feed. I mean there was bagged feed, there was hay in there, there were all kinds of stuff in there. He just loaded it up, brought the truck up, and the guy left a message, ‘call me when it’s empty, and I’ll come get it.’
“And the community around Elfrida, they brought bails of oat hay. And it just was all the community that really worked.”
Redmond spoke to the magnitude of support the community showed toward first responders through donations of food and supplies.
“Logistically when you’re doing these types of things, you’re trying to figure out how you feed these people,” said Redmond “And then, Stan Greer’s (Millworks) opens up their facility out there, and they start collecting chapstick and socks, and everything for the responders, for the firefighters.They’ve got a Walmart going out there.
“Everybody knew where we were at, because all day long, citizens were dropping water, Gatorade, pizza. I mean, I could’ve weighed 300 pounds in a weekend easily. We had to have a person assigned to moving stuff away from the incident command post into logistics. It was coming so fast, ‘cause the community was responding so aggressively.”
“I say this all the time about Sierra Vista and the community of Sierra Vista: When people are in need, this community helps,” said Brian Jones, fire chief of Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services. Jones was a captain with the department during the fire.
“And I think our community really did come together during that time, and helped those who really needed it the most," Jones said.
Looking back on the fire 10 years later, there were comparisons to other fires.
“In my career, I had never been involved in in a multiple-building loss,” said Redmond. “You get a house fire, you may loose the house, but you don’t loose the neighbor's house or the house down the street. For what we saw, it was just horrendous.
“If there was one significant point that came out of it, it was thank God for the preparation that we had in our county to be friends with our neighbors.”
“I think we reflect a lot on the event, what we could have done differently, what we could have done better, and what did we do really well,” said Jones. “I think as I just mentioned, us as an entity, as a community, working together was the best thing that happened from that.
“Personally, for the Sierra Vista Fire & Medical, we really started to take a look at the impact that Wildland Urban Interface, or WUI as we call it, really has on Sierra Vista. We really started to change our operational thoughts on how we need to respond to those events, and we really leaned on the Fry Fire District because of their expertise on how to mitigate those situations.
"We even recently, in the last couple of years, bought a type 3 fire truck that is a Wildland Urban Interface unit that helps for that specific situation.”
Adam Curtis, public information officer for the city of Sierra Vista, said the Monument Fire was “the most devastating fire” he has ever seen. Curtis covered the fire as a reporter for the Herald/Review.
“To this day, every time I see smoke on the mountains, I think of the Monument Fire," Curtis said. "I interviewed career fire officials that traveled around the country dealing with this kind of stuff and they said that this was a ‘once in a career fire.' But since then, we’ve seen kind of a proliferation of really devastating wildfires. We’re kind of living in an environment where this kind of thing can happen again, and that drives home the sense of urgency. When we talk about wildfire safety, it really matters. Because this can happen again.”