BISBEE — It will be up to Bisbee voters to decide if the city will add a penny to the sales tax for the next six years come the November election.
Mayor David Smith and Councilmembers Louis Pawlik, Joni Giacomino, Bill Higgins and Leslie Johns voted in favor of the ballot measure during Tuesday’s meeting. Councilwoman Anna Cline noted no. Councilwoman Joan Hansen was not present.
The sales tax increase was discussed during budget talks as a necessary action to preserve the city’s essential services, though at the time essential services were not clearly defined.
A definition was a request of a resident’s written comment on the agenda item.
Smith explained it was difficult to name specific services as essential as all services provided by the city are considered essential to some residents, like the Copper Queen Library which was nearly shuttered a few years ago or the city pool, also on the redline list.
“People said they were essential,” Smith said. “But Public Works is every bit as important. I think flushing your toilet is as important as police and fire.”
Smith suggested the council would listen to public input, but it would be up to the council to designate just what essential services would be.
Another resident objected to the increase because it would hurt businesses and suggested a half-cent or quarter-cent increase instead.
“We’re in a serious situation," Pawlik said. To come out on this, we’ll have to sell the need.”
The city’s current tax is 3.5 cents on the dollar. If approved it would rise to 4.5 cents.
Bisbee property tax, levy set
The council also unanimously approved the 2020-21 property tax rate of 2.9954 per $100 of assessed value which will provide an additional $48,215 in revenue, said Keri Bagley, city finance director. This will cost a home valued at $100,000 an additional $5.88. Total revenue collected through property tax is estimated at $1.127 million. The Truth in Taxation hearing was held during the June 2 meeting.
SEACOM, Bisbee police agree to emergency help
Police Chief Albert Echave asked the council to approve an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Southeast Arizona Communications (SEACOM) to provide mutual dispatching service backup in the case of an emergency in which communication systems could be affected.
Bisbee will have a console for SEACOM at the station and SEACOM will have a console in Sierra Vista for Bisbee, he explained. The agreement has no cost associated with it for the first 15 days, but if there is a longer term outage, SEACOM and Echave would negotiate costs.
The council unanimously voted to approve the IGA.
New ambulance fee ordinance
The ordinance which shifts fees to the city’s fee schedules and allows ambulance subscriptions was approved five to one, with Cline being the nay vote. The new ordinance also allows the council to set fees for non-emergency, non-transport and public assist calls.
The actual fees for ambulance service and voluntary subscriptions will be set with approval of the council when a fee schedule has been determined.
PSPRS concerns remain
Pawlik was concerned with the city’s obligation to pay a $28 million unfunded liability to Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The city pays $1.4 million a year on the debt, but he noted over the 27-year term of the agreement the city would be paying about $40 million.
“We’ll pay almost $40 million on a $28 million debt. That’s pretty scary,” he said.