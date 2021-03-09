Over half of Arizona in exceptional drought

PHOENIX — According to the February drought report, over half the state is in exceptional drought, the worst stage, including half of Cochise County.
The Arizona Drought Monitoring Technical Committee reported drought conditions remained consistent throughout the month, with 54 percent of the state in Exceptional Drought and 31 percent in Extreme Drought.
Severe Drought, Moderate Drought and Abnormally Dry conditions remain unchanged in Yuma, western Pima and southwestern Maricopa counties.
February’s precipitation across most of the state was 25 percent of average last month, while the White Mountains received near average precipitation.
Nighttime temperatures were near average across most of the state, helping preserve much of the higher elevation snowpack received in January. However, daytime temperatures were warmer than average everywhere except east central Arizona.
While La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean will weaken throughout the spring and eventually become neutral, drier than normal conditions will likely continue.
Arizona's short–term drought status map is updated during the first week of each month.