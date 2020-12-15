SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District administrators and Pueblo del Sol Elementary School staff officially opened the new multipurpose room.
The building was completed with funds from a bond and is the last construction project to be completed from the bond funds. Joe Kraps, who chairs the construction subcommittee, told the small crowd at Monday’s ribbon cutting that the project is 97 percent complete and all that was remaining was the final clean up.
“It’s going to be a great addition,” he said. “It was bond money well spent.”
The 10,300-square-foot building features four large classrooms, a gym, a large storage room and boys and girls restrooms. PDS principal Rudy Cota said the new classrooms will be used by band students as well as sixth-graders. The new gymnasium will allow for full school assemblies.
“We will put them to great use,” Cota said.
The cost for the project was about $2.3 million.
Superintendent Eric Holmes, board president Barbara Williams, board member Hollie Sheriff and board member Yulonda Boutte were in attendance Monday afternoon. Williams and Holmes thanked the community for its support of the district and the project because without them there would not be the new multipurpose room.
“In a time when we are looking for good news this makes me so happy,” Williams said. “This is a monument from our community to our students. We thank the citizens of Sierra Vista for their support.”