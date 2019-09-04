SIERRA VISTA — An outbreak of canine parvovirus at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center seems to be contained, officials said, but not before at least a dozen puppies succumbed to the virus.
Supervisor Arleen Garcia said Wednesday that no dogs are currently showing symptoms of the virus, although one puppy is being kept isolated and under close observation to ensure nothing develops.
No adult dogs have contracted the virus, she said, and added that all animals who are able to be vaccinated against parvo upon intake receive the preventative treatment.
The virus takes up to two weeks to incubate, she said, meaning the earliest the shelter will reopen for adoptions and animal intake would be Sept. 17.
The outbreak started when an infected puppy that was being fostered was brought to the center. From there, it spread to two other puppies. Last week, a litter of six died from the virus, which prompted the current shutdown.
“That’s when we knew there was definitely an issue,” Garcia said.
She said parvo cases tend to spike this time of year, which could be due to a combination of the weather, an increase in “carriers” such as flies and mice, as well as it being the typical puppy birthing season. Washing hands and cleaning up pet waste is key to reducing transmission.
Unvaccinated dogs under 4 months old are at greatest risk for the virus, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. While humans can’t contract an infection from it, they can easily pass it to other animals from petting or other contact.
Symptoms to watch out for include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, lethargy and lack of eating.
The virus can be deadly within 48 hours of symptoms manifesting, so early treatment is key.
No drugs exist to remedy the virus, so treatment primarily consists of keeping the dog hydrated and comfortable until their immune system builds up.
Garcia and the AVMA urge pet owners to have dogs vaccinated as soon as possible, usually around 14 to 16 weeks of age. Also, the vaccine comes in a series of three or four shots, meaning the animal is not safe after the first dose.
“People are often under the impression that giving a puppy its first parvo shot is going to prevent them from catching the virus,” Garcia said. “Well, that’s not true. They have to complete the series of vaccines.”
Until a dog has the entire series of shots, Garcia and the AVMA recommend limiting their contact with other animals.
“They’re cute, they’re adorable, but if you don’t know their vaccination history, it’s not necessarily a good idea to love on a stranger’s dog or puppy,” Garcia said.