SIERRA VISTA — The big dogs are ready to be adopted at Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center after a bout with kennel cough, but now the little dogs are sick and off limits, an animal control officer said Friday.
There are 40 big dogs now available for adoption, said Jeff Ingerson, an animal control officer at the center. “But we have three small dogs who are sick and have to go through the antibiotic treatment.”
Ingerson said the three smaller canines began showing symptoms of kennel cough after the larger dogs were placed off limits to the public while they were being treated for the highly-contagious disease that spreads quickly among dogs.
On Jan. 6, 13 dogs at the shelter become infected, officials said. By Jan. 8, more than 30 were displaying symptoms of the illness, which has been likened to the common cold because it’s a respiratory infection. As a result, volunteer dog walking, viewing and adoptions were until the issue was cleared up.
On its Facebook page Friday, Sierra Vista Police — which oversees animal control — announced that the big dogs were healthy and ready to be viewed and/or adopted.
“Unfortunately, the small dog room will remain closed until at least next week as some of the smaller dogs showed symptoms later than the large dogs. We look forward to announcing when small dog adoptions are available again soon!” the Facebook post said.
Ingerson said the adoption fee currently is $25 for all dogs and cats.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It’s located at 6799 E. Highway 90. You can also call: (520) 458-4151.