The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended cat viewing, adoptions and owner turn-ins until further notice to contain cases of an upper respiratory infection affecting some of the cats in its care.
Dog viewing, adoptions and turn-ins will continue as usual. Residents can take advantage of the Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special through Sept. 30. The special reduces the dog adoption fee from $75 to $50. The fee includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license and a microchip implant.
“Please be patient as we take precautions to limit the spread of this upper respiratory infection to ensure we can resume cat adoptions as soon as possible,” Animal Care Supervisor Arleen Garcia says.
The shelter has a wide variety of dogs in its care, making it a great time to adopt. Foster families are also needed to help free up space at the shelter.
Potential fosters must fill out an application, provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets in their home and allow staff to ensure the foster will be a good match in their home. The shelter provides foster families with food and supplies to support the foster animals in their care.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is at 6799 E. State Route 90. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. For information, call the shelter at 520-458-4151.