The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has extended its Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special through the end of August as the shelter’s busy summer season continues to stretch its capacity.
Through Aug. 31, the dog adoption fee is reduced from $75 to $50. This includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license, and a microchip implant.
The shelter resumed allowing owner turn-ins after suspending them briefly in early July. At this time, owner turn-ins are not suspended but owners are encouraged to hold off if they can while the shelter finds good homes for some of the many dogs and cats already in its care.
“Summer is always a busy time for us and we currently have a great variety of dogs waiting to find loving homes,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia says.
Foster families are welcome. Potential fosters must fill out an application, provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets in their home and allow staff to ensure the foster will be a good match in the home. The shelter provides foster families with food and supplies to support the foster animals in their care.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is at 6799 E. State Route 90. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. For information, call 520-458-4151.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, Sierra Vista public information officer