SIERRA VISTA — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center reopens Tuesday after a parvo scare forced the closure of the facility for two weeks, city officials said Monday.
Adoptions for dogs and cats will be discounted by $25 through the end of September, said Sierra Vista Police Lt. Armin Lewis.
The animal shelter, 6799 E. Highway 90, was closed on Aug. 30 after parvo was detected, Lewis said. Canine parvovirus is a contagious virus mainly affecting dogs. It is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces.
But the issue has been cleared up, Lewis said.
”They did a lot of deep cleaning there until no parvo was detected,” Lewis said.
While the facility was closed, adoptions and animal viewings were suspended. However, even though the public was asked not to surrender any animals during that time, people did so anyway, said Lewis and City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis. So, the facility was taking in more animals than they were adopting out.
“They [the center] are not at capacity, but they’re pretty close,” Lewis said.
In a press release Monday, Curtis stressed that “adoptions are urgently needed.”
Right now, dogs can be adopted for $50 and cats for $25. The fee includes spay/neuter, rabies shots, a microchip and microchip registration, fecal test and a city license, Curtis said.
Animal shelter director Arleen Garcia could not be reached early Monday, but in a previous statement she said: “We appreciate everyone’s understanding, support and supplies as we took precautions needed to ensure the safety of the animals in our care and prevent the spread of this dangerous virus. Parvo is highly contagious and takes up to two weeks to show symptoms, so we had to be cautious. We’re thrilled to be able to reopen on schedule and return to our mission of adopting animals into loving homes.”