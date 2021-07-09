SIERRA VISTA — A Tucson woman filed a complaint against a Sierra Vista Police officer claiming the cop prevented her and others from trying to rescue a frightened dog that was running alongside a busy highway the night of July 4.
The animal ended up heading into traffic and was struck by a motorist, complainant Cara Dawn and police said.
Sierra Vista Police Officer Ethan Slusser ended up shooting the dog, a police department call card shows.
In the short narrative of the call card, Slusser wrote that the canine had suffered a "severe head injury."
Dawn said she had begged Slusser to allow her to take the dog to an emergency veterinarian in Tucson, and he refused.
She blamed him for the dog's outcome.
"He was more interested in being dominant toward a woman than he was in helping that animal," she said.
Dawn said she spotted the canine running along State Route 90 near mile post 315 just after 9 p.m July 4. The speed limit on the roadway is 65 in most sections and there are no street lights. She said a few other motorists who also saw the canine approached it with their cars and drove next to the dog in order to keep him on the shoulder.
One of the motorists called police for help, Dawn said, but when the officer arrived, he made matters worse, Dawn claimed.
In his call card report, Slusser hinted it was the motorists who exacerbated the situation.
"Motorists were trying to get a loose dog," Slusser wrote. "I advised them that they needed to leave due to the traffic hazard. One of the vehicles decided not to listen.
"The dog was cornered and ran into traffic," Slusser added. "Dog was hit by a car. Severe head injury."
The officer said the animal was bleeding from its ears, nose and mouth.
Sierra Vista Police Commander Lawrence Boutte said Slusser, a two-year veteran with the department, did nothing wrong in shooting the dog.
"Were not going to let an animal suffer," Boutte said.
The commander also said the officer was not about to let people remain on the highway obstructing traffic.
"We can't allow people to get hit," Boutte said. "The speed limit there is 65 and it's dark."
Boutte said he was familiar with Dawn's allegations against Slusser and like all complaints, it would be investigated.
He also explained that officers are allowed to use their discretion when they encounter an animal that is suffering.
"If they discharge their weapon they do have have to let a supervisor know that they've done that," Boutte said.
Dawn told the Herald/Review on Friday afternoon that she had been contacted by the police and that two supervisors would be calling her that day to discuss the matter.