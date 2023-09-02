SIERRA VISTA — A high-speed car chase that involved multiple local law enforcement agencies ended on Highway 82 near the ghost town of Fairbank Saturday morning when a car carrying a driver and five passengers crashed while being pursued by Sierra Vista Police Department officers.
According to Sierra Vista Police Department Officer Michael Arellano, all five of the passengers were undocumented immigrants. Three of them were apprehended immediately and two others were caught shortly thereafter by the K-9 unit of the U.S. Border Patrol.
The driver, 19-year-old Michael Card of Phoenix was arrested on charges of auto theft, smuggling and endangerment of his five passengers.
SVPD public information officer Scott Borgstadt said that according to the police report, Card attempted to flee from the vehicle after it went off the road, but left the vehicle in drive, causing it to collide with an SVPD vehicle, causing some damage.
Arellano said authorities first became involved when the car was identified in Hereford by a license plate reader as being stolen from an owner in the Phoenix area. He said Border Patrol began the chase before terminating pursuit and handing off to the SVPD. Arellano said the driver began heading north on Highway 90 toward Huachuca City before turning around and heading back toward Fort Huachuca. Once again, the driver changed course and headed back toward and through Huachuca City where Huachuca City Police picked up the pursuit.
Meanwhile, authorities were busy placing spikes at the Border Patrol checkpoint, just north of the Mustang Corners intersection. The driver took a right before he would have encountered the spikes.
One Sierra Vista officer kept up the chase as the driver took a right on Highway 82 where the pursuit, that one witness said included at least 10 law enforcement vehicles at one point, ended when the car ran off the road just beyond the bridge at the San Pedro/Babocomari River junction.
No one was believed to have been seriously injured.
Arellano estimated speeds reached close to 100 mph.
“The traffic was low the whole pursuit,” Arellano said. “On (Highway 82) there were only two cars.”
High speed chases involving smugglers of illegal immigrants has been on the rise lately in Cochise County. Three weeks ago, a chase up Highway 92 initiated by the Cochise County Sheriffs Office ended when a vehicle carrying six individuals — four of them undocumented aliens — crashed into a wall protecting houses at the intersection with St. Andrews.
In an effort to end these pursuits more safely, the City of Sierra Vista applied for and in August received a $108,000 grant for additional radio communications devices as well as eight Grappler devices, the invention of a Phoenix man that aim to more safely end such high speed chases.
“We have seen firsthand how effective they are at safely ending vehicle pursuits,” SV Police Chief Chris Hiser told the city council at the time of accepting the grant. “When we acquire these items and get training on how to deploy them, we will be using them to safely end vehicle pursuits that we’re seeing fairly regularly.”
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said his office is soon to receive Grapplers themselves.
