SIERRA VISTA — A high-speed car chase that involved multiple local law enforcement agencies ended on Highway 82 near the ghost town of Fairbank Saturday morning when a car carrying a driver and five passengers crashed while being pursued by Sierra Vista Police Department officers.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department Officer Michael Arellano, all five of the passengers were undocumented immigrants. Three of them were apprehended immediately and two others were caught shortly thereafter by the K-9 unit of the U.S. Border Patrol.

