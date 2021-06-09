SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Community Theatre actors are rejoicing over bringing smiles and laughs to all once again with their production of Morland Cary’s “Love Rides the Rails.”
Set in the Sulphur Springs Valley, “Love Rides the Rails” centers around an antagonistic trio of Simon Darkway (played by Jeremy Heisner), Dirk Sneath (Ethan Zazueta), and Carlotta Cortez (Amy Wilson) and their plot to overtake the Sulphur Springs Valley Pinetop & Pacific railroad company from Truman Pendennis (Mike Buck).
“Every time that a community theater changes something in the script so that it’s more local, people get a kick out of it,” said Jordon Schaaf, 23, who plays Fred Wheelright in the play. “Because they like going ‘oh, I can recognize that, that’s funny.’ It makes it feel like it’s special. I feel that the audience will definitely get a kick out of it.”
But that’s not all Darkway and his miscreants have up their sleeves.
In a tangle of heartstrings and manipulation, a love triangle ensues between Darkway, Prudence Hopewell (Kirri Miller) and Cortez.
Darkway exploits the affection that displays for him, using her to intoxicate Pendennis out of high form and into slander. Without Pendennis’ leadership, the railroad company is doomed to fail.
However, when Cortez discovers Darkway’s scheme for securing the affection of Hopewell by threatening to foreclose on her and her widowed mother’s home, Cortez shifts gears toward preventing the Hopewells’ impending homelessness and saving the railroad company.
“She’s like ‘whoa, whoa, you’re not going to do me like this!’ ” said Wilson. “I’m trying to tell him (Darkway) that I’m a powerful enemy and let him know (that) you’re not going to defeat me. I’ve got plans for you.”
Through a duel of wit, Wilson said she and her co-star Heisner enjoy portraying the tension between Cortez and Darkway
“We have a good time out there,” said Wilson. “We just go back and forth with each other. We do play the part, but at the end of the day, we’re still cool.”
Zuleika Villafane, who portrays “Fi Fi” in the production, views her character as the comic relief of the story.
“She has a French accent, and she has a little gag where she says ‘oh la la’ and does a little pose,” said Villafane, 24. “She’s also fun and flirty, but you do not want to get on her bad side.
“The acting world just brings people together, and that’s what the world needs right now. ”
Wilson, who’s been an actor since she was 8, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for performers.
“It kind of slows things down, and it makes things a little bit more hectic,” said Wilson. “Because some people are afraid, some are not. I was happy when I decided to go ahead and do it anyways.”
With pandemic restrictions slowly lifting, Wilson highlighted the joy she felt when she returned to the stage in October with the group’s performance of “Baskerville.”
“It’s like being freed from jail,” said Wilson. “People are thriving, people are still living and doing things that they love without being stuck at home.”
Director Dimetri Wilker said the show runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until June 20. Friday and Saturday shows are 7-9 p.m. Sunday matinees are 3-5 p.m. The theatre is at The Mall at Sierra Vista, Suite 1200.
Tickets are $10 for youth, $15 for adults and can be purchased at the Sierra Vista Community Theatre’s website or at the door.