BISBEE — The city is moving forward on the plan to upgrade a fire suppression system for Old Bisbee thanks to a $273,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant and Arizona Water Company.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Public Works director Jesus Haro told the mayor and council Arizona Water Company will hire a consultant to perform a study of the new system, the decommission of the old one and provide a water master plan. This will be performed by a consulting engineer who will identify priorities to modernize AWC’s public water system to increase hydrant flow, availability and reliability, and to decommission the city’s existing fire suppression system. The consultant will also draft preliminary designs for the new system and develop costs for the capital improvement project.
Water for the system will come from the company’s Naco, Arizona, wells.
Mayor Ken Budge said, “We were tied in with the well below the tunnel. It may not produce well and could be a catastrophe for us. Naco water will be a more reliable source.”
Of the $273,000 grant, FEMA covers $197,250 and the city $75,750, according to Finance Director Keri Bagley.
Budge stated AWC will pick up 75 percent of the $75,750.
AWC will pay the consultant and the city will reimburse the costs through the grant.
Once the plans are in place, the city can apply for another FEMA grant to fund construction of the new system.
The council also approved the Notice of Intent to adopt an ordinance to establish Bisbee’s Workforce Housing Initiative, which will allow the city the power to sell real property without having to go through an auction and modifies language to broaden the scope of eligible buyers.
Spring paving projects will begin as the council approved an asphalt purchase from KE&G Construction not to exceed $215,000, as requested by Haro.
Paving projects are planned for East and West Vista from Ruppe Street to Congdon Avenue; Douglas Street from Congdon to Briggs; Congdon from Hovland Street to Douglas and Center Avenue to Douglas; Art Ave from Garden Ave to its end; and Campbell Street from First Street to Second Street and Whelan Avenue to First Street, which will total $178,406.
Another street project approved was laying down fog seal purchased from Western Emulsions Inc. at a cost of $11,109.
After an executive session, the council unanimously voted to continue negotiations to acquire a deed of trust of the former Hillcrest Apartments at 1 Hillcrest Drive