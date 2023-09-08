Jeffrey Lee Mayfield

Moments after setting a fire that resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in merchandise at Walmart in Sahuarita, the suspect returned to the scene, asked about the fire and complained about price-gouging to Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland.

Those details were among several Sahuarita Police detectives shared with Pima County Justice of the Peace Victoria Steele in the hopes of obtaining a $500,000 bond for Jeffrey Lee Mayfield. She set his bond at $50,000.

Walmart Sahuarita

Crews were in the Sahuarita Walmart Friday morning cleaning up after a Thursday night fire that forced the store to evacuate and remain closed Friday.

