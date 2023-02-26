DOUGLAS - Even before it opened its doors in Douglas the 99 Cents Only Store was already giving back to the city.

Francisco Ramirez, affectionately known as “Junior” to his friends and colleagues, was hired as the Douglas store manager after having been laid off from Food City several months earlier. He was one of five other former Food City employees who are now amongst the approximately 60 employees working at the 99 Cents Only Store.

