DOUGLAS - Even before it opened its doors in Douglas the 99 Cents Only Store was already giving back to the city.
Francisco Ramirez, affectionately known as “Junior” to his friends and colleagues, was hired as the Douglas store manager after having been laid off from Food City several months earlier. He was one of five other former Food City employees who are now amongst the approximately 60 employees working at the 99 Cents Only Store.
“I am very happy to be a part of this amazing team,” Ramirez said in a previous article in the Herald/Review announcing the store’s opening. “After my previous employment ended I wasn’t sure what I was going to do. I knew I wanted to stay in Douglas. I thought about applying with the Douglas Police Department when this position opened up. When they were interviewing me I was also interviewing them, wanting to know more about the store, their community involvement. I liked the whole aspect of it and I accepted the position when they offered it to me. I’m very happy I get to stay here in Douglas.”
The store officially opened its doors on March 16, 2022. Hundreds of residents from Douglas and Agua Prieta attended the grand opening.
Prior to the store having its grand opening it partnered with the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11, the St. Vincent de Paul and the Douglas Area Food Bank in giving out 200 boxes of food, which included pasta, rice, beans, soups and assorted vegetables on Wednesday, March 16. The distribution was scheduled to last two to three hours but was over in just more than an hour due to the long line of cars that came through.
At Christmas the 99 Cents Only Store stepped up once again, donating 12,000 units of socks and 1,000 blankets equalling an estimated $29,900 donation to the American Legion, which shared the donation with the SEAGO Mobility Resource for Southeastern Arizona and Douglas Public Library for its annual Senior Gift Program.
“What a blessing for the Douglas (and surrounding cities) community,” event organizer Jessica Aguayo said. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Suzanne Lee, senior director of community relations for the 99 Cents Only Store, said she met Scott Babicky of the American Legion when the store first opened and immediately there was a connection.
“I’m so impressed with what he does for the community,” she said. “It’s obvious that he really cares about Douglas. I really value the relationship that we’ve built with him and the American Legion.
“We just adore the people of Douglas,” she said. “We couldn’t have met a group of nicer people than what are down there. They’re very kind, humble people. I think it's obvious that we have a soft spot for Douglas.”
Lee said the store has been very well received.
“We all were in awe of the community,” she said.
The 99 Cents Only Store makes daily donations of its unsold produce to the St. Vicent de Paul of Douglas, which then distributes those items to its clients.
“We’re more than happy to help out any way we can and very proud to be a part of the Douglas community,” Lee said.
