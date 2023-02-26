2022 was a year of successes that exceeded my expectations.
The much-wanted Commercial Port of Entry and renovation of Raul Castro Port of Entry was funded by the federal government. The gigantic efforts of Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick took it to the finish line for us. Lots of infrastructure has to be funded in other ways, but Douglas and Cochise County are chipping away with those costs.
Cochise County has funded an infrastructure plan — water, wastewater, internet, electricity, roads, easements — for the area north of Douglas to the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport and west of Douglas including Cochise College. This has put us in a position to plan and execute efficiently for the entire area.
Cochise College has become a great partner in our efforts to recruit law enforcement personnel by beginning classes for deputies and detention workers.
Because of the effects of COVID on the economy, the federal government gave Cochise $24 million to help with lost revenue and support the additional work done by the county during the pandemic. We could not use the money to pay down our PSPRS (Public Safety Personnel Retirement System) debt, but it has allowed us to enhance all fire departments with new reporting equipment, help with new port infrastructure, make the BDI terminal safer with the removal of asbestos and other repairs, help the general fund by paying salaries of necessary workers exposed to COVID during the pandemic, and many other projects to save tax dollars.
The long-awaited county animal shelter is partially funded with congressional help and your tax dollars, and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona has agreed to manage the newly designed shelter at our Tovreaville facility.
The new port will not give the county or the state additional revenue, but it will be a catalyst for new businesses to locate in the area. With $200 million being spent on the building and the amenities, tax revenue will rise and many new workers will be employed, requiring housing.
The extreme need for a new jail has been determined and the Board decided to take the issue of a Jail District to the voters next year. Inmate populations of men, women and juveniles charged as adults have grown, creating overcrowded conditions. A large majority of the jail population has physical or mental health problems we have to address and our current facility and staff does not meet those needs.
Our evolving wine industry is certainly a growth area for the economy and has added economic vitality to the Willcox area.
We continue to plan and get funding for water retention projects along the San Pedro River. Working with Fort Huachuca, the city of Sierra Vista, the Bureau of Land Management, the Nature Conservancy and other organizations, the Bella Vista Coyote Wash Urban Enhanced Runoff Recharge Project is being engineered for completion.
Cochise County is a great place to live, work and play. We are continually working to remove any perceived hurdles from businesses and people who want to make Cochise County their forever home.
