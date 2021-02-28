COCHISE COUNTY – One of the features that attracts people to Cochise County is its generally mild weather almost year-round.
There will be an average of 284 days of sun and an average of 55 days of some sort of precipitation from rain to sleet to snow, according to the National Weather Service. What rain does arrive during each much anticipated monsoon from mid-June to mid-September can make travel a bit difficult even though the average rainfall is just 14 inches.
Rain falling in the Huachuca, Mules and Chiricahua mountains runs down into the valleys and produces sheetflow, turning the landscape into the look of a massive shallow lake. A heavy downpour in the mountains fills the myriad washes with such vast amounts of stormwater that it can cause road closings.
While closures can be an inconvenience, it is one that receives few complaints. The summer rains provide lifesaving water for wildlife and much needed irrigation for yards, gardens, rainwater harvesting systems and the large agricultural industry in the county. The rain also cleans the air of dust and brings with it that unmistakable, musky scent that seems to be the sigh of the desert itself.
With no major sources of pollution, the county’s skies are generally clear and blue by day, though when the clouds begin to build, the shapes created are spectacular to behold. And, nature always paints the sunrises and sunsets with colors beyond description.
Come sundown, the perfect dark of night sets the backdrop for the breathtaking view of the planets and stars to the delight of backyard stargazers and amateur astronomers.
During the dry, windy days from March through the start of the monsoon, dust can kick up and create a yellow tint on the horizon.
The annual BestPlaces Comfort Index for Cochise County is 8.1 (10 is the highest), which means it is one of the most pleasant places in Arizona. October, April and May are the most pleasurable months in Cochise County, while July and January are the least comfortable.