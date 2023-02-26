WILLCOX — Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox provides hospital care for emergencies and regular care at two clinics, the Sulphur Springs Medical Center, also located in Willcox, and Sunsites Medical Clinic in Sunsites. The mission is to provide for the health care needs of the greater Willcox community.
The hospital opened with 25 beds and served as a model for Arizona community hospitals. What started out as a hospital of 38 employees has grown to one with about 175 today. Hospital services have expanded to meet the growing needs of the community, including rural health clinics, specialty clinics, endoscopy, inpatient rehabilitation and many outpatient services.
NCCH operates a 24-bed critical access hospital in Willcox and two rural health clinics, one in Willcox and another in Pearce/Sunsites.
The hospital’s service area is now nearly 2,040 square miles, spanning along U.S. Interstate 10 from the Dragoon/Sunsites region nearly to the New Mexico border, north of the interstate toward Graham County and south almost to Sunizona.
NCCH provides primary and acute services, furnishing essential emergency care, post-acute rehabilitative care and general acute care for residents and visitors of the area.
“We pride ourselves in providing excellent care and service to our patients,” said Ainslee Wittig, community relations coordinator.
For patient convenience, a variety of specialists from Tucson and surrounding communities hold office hours locally at NCCH. Most diagnostic testing ordered by specialty physicians can be provided at NCCH.
“Patients need not travel out of the area for many laboratory and imaging services – even if their doctor is elsewhere. Simply ask your physician for the lab order or to schedule imaging at NCCH,” Wittig added.
The physicians who read radiology images for patients are sub-specialists, trained in specific fields within the radiology world and provide excellent care to NCCH’s radiology patients. The Imaging Department offers 3D mammography, computerized tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging and bone density densitometry.
“Our Emergency Department is staffed 24/7 and offers specially trained physicians and advanced practice professionals,” Wittig said. “NCCH ED is a stroke receiving center, allowing for immediate treatment prior to patient’s transfer. NCCH is certified as a Level IV Trauma Center by the Arizona Department of Health Services and we are capable of resuscitation and stabilization of acute trauma patients. NCCH is also certified as a Pediatric Prepared Emergency Department, giving extra special care to our youngest patients.”
The two primary care facilities -- Sulphur Springs Medical Center and Sunsites Medical Clinic -- have excellent providers to care patients of all generations. The clinics provide family care, women’s health, well baby checkups, pediatrics, geriatrics, immunizations, wellness exams, diabetes education, sports physicals, medical exams for CDLs, drug testing and workman’s compensation claims. Podiatry services are available at Sulphur Springs Medical Center.
NCCH has a generous nurse-to-patient ratio, allowing excellent care for acute and inpatient rehabilitation patients. Outpatient endoscopy services, like colonoscopies, are available at NCCH.
In addition to the inpatient rehabilitative services, the Rehabilitative Department offers outpatient physical and occupational evaluation and treatments called “dry needling” and “spinal manipulation” may assist with pain relief at a reasonable cost.
Also at NCCH, Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of individuals typically 65 and older, who are experiencing depression and/or anxiety related to life changes that are often associated with aging. Anyone can make a referral to the program, including self-referrals, primary care physicians, specialists, family members, friends, community groups, and nursing or residential facilities.
