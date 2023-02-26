WILLCOX  Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox provides hospital care for emergencies and regular care at two clinics, the Sulphur Springs Medical Center, also located in Willcox, and Sunsites Medical Clinic in Sunsites. The mission is to provide for the health care needs of the greater Willcox community.

The hospital opened with 25 beds and served as a model for Arizona community hospitals. What started out as a hospital of 38 employees has grown to one with about 175 today. Hospital services have expanded to meet the growing needs of the community, including rural health clinics, specialty clinics, endoscopy, inpatient rehabilitation and many outpatient services.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?