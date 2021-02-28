With natural bounty and rich history, Cochise County has plenty of offerings for tourists of all tastes. Yet dips in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic have proved challenging for the local hospitality industry, especially those who run hotels and motels.
Overall, Cochise County's lodging occupancy rate in 2020 was 8.55% lower than 2019, according to Kate Cox, marketing coordinator for the Cochise County Tourism & Economic Council.
Countywide, lodging revenues fell most compared to a year prior in April 2020 and May 2020, respectively, with a 57% and 49% drop in hotel and motel income.
“Most of our hotels were closed for almost three months during our busiest season,” said Susan Wallace, president of the Tombstone Chamber of Commerce.
Along with vacant rooms, fewer overnight visitors also meant a significant decrease in lodging tax revenue for local governments that collect bed taxes.
Bisbee finance director Keri Bagley says the loss of bed tax revenue has had minimal impact on the city’s balance sheet since the bed tax can only be used to promote tourism. In previous years, bed tax revenue was used to employ staffers for Bisbee’s visitor centers, as well as pay for advertising and online media.
With both visitor centers in Bisbee closed down due to the pandemic, the city’s main tourism expenses are flexible, focused on advertising and online promotion to attract more visitors.
In Sierra Vista, extended stay tax revenue goes into the general fund for overall city operations. Judy Hector, spokeswoman for the City of Sierra Vista, said, “The City is always conservative in projecting revenues and our budget outlook is healthy. Sierra Vista is fortunate to have seen only about a 5% decrease in extended stay tax revenue over the past year, thanks to the federal presence, which helps stabilize our tax revenue.”
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Americans traveled less in 2020 than pre-pandemic, but trips between 50 and 500 miles increased overall, even by as much as 46.7 million nationwide over the Thanksgiving holiday. For many travelers, this meant hitting the road. Travel by car quickly became a popular option for tourists looking for COVID-safe transportation, making Cochise County well-situated for road trips through Arizona.
But rather than stay multiple days, pandemic travel seems to be focused on shorter day trips, a phenomenon Cox says the county is actively working to counter.
“We continually work to keep Cochise County top of mind with potential visitors, aiming to increase overnight visitors,” Cox said.
A study commissioned by the county tourism council found that between March and June 2020, only 38 percent of visitors from Phoenix and Tucson stayed the night.
“In order to attract more overnight visitors, we are positioning Cochise County as a multi-stop destination, so visitors enjoy several communities during a trip. Multi-stop itineraries are available on the ExploreCochise.com website to showcase all there is to see and do in each community in order to increase overnight stays,” Cox said.
The tourism council is planning to enhance the lodging section of their website to help orient tourists to the many accommodations available.
The council’s latest marketing campaign also features the slogan “#RoamCochise” to encourage more expansive outdoor exploration of local natural wonders and national parks.