Benson Hospital serves the northwestern corner of the county and provides 24/7 emergency care, inpatient and skilled nursing services, outpatient services and has primary care clinics. It is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center HealthCare, Southern Arizona's nonprofit community health system.
What started as a small community hospital meeting simple needs has grown to care for an overwhelming number of people in the emergency department. With the influx of hundreds of winter visitors and many new permanent residents, outpatient use in laboratory, radiology and rehabilitation also have increased dramatically.
In 2017, Benson began to invest in primary care to expand access to the community. The rural health system operates two rural health clinics in Benson and opened one in Vail in late 2021.
The hospital offers help with substance abuse and provides a behavioral health partnership. With Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox, an evaluation of the feasibility of a geriatric psychiatric outpatient and telehealth program is underway. Officials have collaborated with the local chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness to train frontline staff in mental health first aid. A Benson-based endocrinology program was developed with the help of Tucson Medical Center.
Implementation of chronic care management will help patients manage conditions such as obesity and diabetes.
Benson Hospital continues to support the local food pantry and expand the Produce On Wheels Without Waste program and focuses community health on the whole person.
A construction project at Benson Hospital that will double the size of the facility’s main lobby and add a large conference room to the front of the building. The project adds 2,700 square feet to the hospital at a cost of $1.7 million.
In addition to the new imaging suite and entrance construction, the hospital has gone through a number of less noticeable structural improvements, including replacing the entire fire alarm and HVAC systems along with electrical upgrades and replacing an outdated generator.
A road around the facility was completed and starts north of the hospital property to encircle the building and allow more convenient access to the outpatient entrance from either direction.
