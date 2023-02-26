Benson Hospital serves the northwestern corner of the county and provides 24/7 emergency care, inpatient and skilled nursing services, outpatient services and has primary care clinics. It is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center HealthCare, Southern Arizona's nonprofit community health system.

What started as a small community hospital meeting simple needs has grown to care for an overwhelming number of people in the emergency department. With the influx of hundreds of winter visitors and many new permanent residents, outpatient use in laboratory, radiology and rehabilitation also have increased dramatically.

