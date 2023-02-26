wings.jpg

The sandhill cranes are the big attraction at Wings Over Willcox.

 Herald/Review file

From renowned birding areas like Ramsey Canyon, Whitewater Draw and Ash Canyon to city parks like Veterans Memorial in Sierra Vista, Cochise County offers some of the best birding in the United States.

Several birding and wildlife organizations in the county help connect people to these natural areas and Wings Over Willcox and Southwest Wings have organized birding festivals that have attracted thousands of birding enthusiasts to the area. COVID-19 limited the festivals over the past two years, but the most recent events were held in their entirety.

