From renowned birding areas like Ramsey Canyon, Whitewater Draw and Ash Canyon to city parks like Veterans Memorial in Sierra Vista, Cochise County offers some of the best birding in the United States.
Several birding and wildlife organizations in the county help connect people to these natural areas and Wings Over Willcox and Southwest Wings have organized birding festivals that have attracted thousands of birding enthusiasts to the area. COVID-19 limited the festivals over the past two years, but the most recent events were held in their entirety.
“For Southwest Wings the highlight of the year was being able to hold an in-person summer festival for the first time since 2019, " said Southwest Wings president Chris Harbard. It was held at Cochise College in Sierra Vista in the first week of August and as usual it attracted large numbers of visitors. The summer field trips were well attended and birders saw nearly 200 species over the four days. And two new birds were seen for the first time in the event’s 31 years — a white-tipped dove and a wood duck.”
Wings over Willcox was also back to near normal after the pandemic limitations of the past two years, and had over 250 registered participants and up to 500 total visitors.
“The festival this year was very well attended , but we’re still not as big as we had been before COVID,” said Wings over Willcox organizer Homer Hansen.
Hansen also wants to reach more youth and said that the festival had a good number of kids, but wants to see more at next year's event.
“I think it’s a great start but I want to double that number. We had 102 kids and that’s a good number, but I want to double it. But the demographic we get makes sense because birding is an activity that’s not fast paced and your appreciation for stuff like birds is often greater when you’re older.”
There has been significant drought in the area in the past few years, but the generous monsoons of 2022 were a welcome relief to the dry conditions that have had some effect on wildlife.
“When the year started it showed signs of being like previous years, with continuing drought,” said Harbard. “After a fairly dry winter, there was very little rain, but then in June the first monsoon rain appeared much earlier than usual. The rains continued and intensified, and even continued into October. Early breeding birds, such as Scott’s orioles, may not have fared well but later monsoon breeders like Montezuma quail and Botteri’s sparrows should have had a good season, which hopefully will be reflected in numbers this year.”
“It was a recovery from the drought conditions we have had,” added Hansen. “Much more water at Whitewater Draw and outlying areas. I also think it improved old foraging areas with the growth of new plant material, insects, and rodents.”
And after years of birding in the area there is still always something new to look forward to and enjoy.
“Never knowing quite what to expect is always the most exciting thing about birding here, with birds coming from the north, east and south,” Harbard said. “With Sierra Vista being the Hummingbird Capital of the U.S., these brilliant gems always set the pulse racing, and the sheer amount of biodiversity here makes this one of the best areas for watching wildlife in the whole U.S.”
Looking toward the future, Harbard said Southwest Wings plans to stay on the same course to highlight birds and other wildlife, while offering wide-ranging talks, inspiring young people to get involved and stressing how important the area is for wildlife.
The two groups and other nature organizations also work hand in hand to spread the love of birding. Hansen conducts workshops and leads field trips at the Southwest Wings festival, and said that they all work in tandem when possible.
“I’m a birding guy,” he said. “It’s good that we all work together — it's inherent in the business to work together.”
