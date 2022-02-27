BISBEE – While some may have been wary to open new businesses due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, Claire Harlin and her husband, Justin Luria, started two new endeavors in the mile high town during what could be called “the worst time” to open anything.
Luria bought the Shady Sell Trailer Court some years ago and has been refreshing the 1940s and 1950s travel trailers and grounds. He brought Dot’s Diner, one of seven existing 1957 diners in the country, back from the dead in 2020 much to the joy of locals and travelers who had grown accustomed to the old-fashioned milk shakes and incredible burgers and sandwiches.
The joy of getting everything ready for the first day of Dot’s opening was dashed as they had to close the diner the very next day after passing all the inspections when Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed the closure of restaurants and businesses.
“It was probably the worst day to open a restaurant in the past 100 years,” Luria joked.
To address the needs of the community, he decided to set up outdoor dining for the patrons, as well as to-go orders, and Dot’s was back in business.
In the meantime, Harlin was nearing her due date for their second child while opening Classic Rock Couture on Main Street in the old J.C. Penny building. She loves all things from the 1970s and has built her store around that era. She to brings the 1970s back in an awesome store filled with rock ‘n’ roll on vinyl and old concert T-shirts, an old juke box and old couches galore. There is even a 1970s barrel couch and table in great condition that one does not see much of these days.
“I was a little worried,” she said. “I was one month away from having a child and there was so much to do.”
Prior to coming to Bisbee, Harlin designed and hand sewed a modern style bomber jacket that has grown extremely popular as celebrities have worn them onstage during concerts. Singers Sean Lennon, Mylie Cyrus, Elle King and lead vocalist of the Midland Band Jess Carson are just a few of her well-known customers.
It was a serendipitous design as the jackets are multi-colored and look very similar to Arizona’s state flag with its sun rays. She can hardly keep them on the racks as they are snatched up by instore and online customers. She recently added a line of jackets and clothing for children as well.
The online sales of her jackets and other merchandise kept a pretty steady income coming in and it allowed her to keep her staff employed during the ups and downs of the pandemic.
In addition to keeping up with her main clothing line, Harlin has now been contracted to create custom jackets for the Austin City Limits Festival and Copperstate 1000 Road Rally . A baker even made cupcakes that looked like her jackets.
“It’s so cool to get noticed without trying,” she added.
Just recently, Luria received the liquor license needed to serve era-related cocktails, like Old Fashions, in an old Airstream converted to a Tiki bar which has become a popular addition to the Shady Dell complex.
“It’s been really a lot of fun,” Harlin says with a smile. “There was a lot of testing of the drinks. We put a lot of heart and soul into it.”
Now, with two children, Winne and Hazel, lodging accommodations, a diner, a bar, and a retail store to keep up with, they are expanding again with a new bed and breakfast in an old building up Brewery Gulch. It will have four rooms upstairs and the space downstairs will be used in some fashion in the future. Bringing the building up to code has been a long process, as it is with all the 100 year old buildings in Old Bisbee.
“It’s been hard working on it with the kids,” Harlin admits with a grin. “Being a parent to a 1 year old and a 2 year old takes up most of our time.”