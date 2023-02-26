Bisbee was once a prominent mining town in the American Southwest. Today, it has taken on a new life as a quaint, artistic town nestled in the mountains of Cochise County.
Last fall, I got the chance to visit the Artemizia Annex to cover a show featuring the work of world-renowned photographer Martin Schoeller. But Schoeller’s work is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the modern art Sloane Bouchever, owner of the Artemizia Annex and Artemizia Foundation, has to offer in his collection.
Across the street from the Artemizia Annex, Bouchever operates a small museum, the Artemizia Foundation, featuring his private collection of modern art. Inside visitors can find world-class contemporary works by artists such as Banksy, Picasso and Judy Chicago.
Yes, you read that right. There is a Bansky on Main Street in Bisbee. It’s a collection that viewers would normally have to travel to New York, Paris or Los Angeles to see.
Currently, the Artemizia Annex is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. But this will soon change. Bouchever is opening a new location in March at 818 Tombstone Canyon in Bisbee
The new location will open on March 30. It will be open to the public with expanded hours and free admission.
Bisbee’s artistic spirit does not stop here. This small town is packed full of galleries.
Art Home is another unique gallery in Bisbee. Unlike the Artemizia Foundation, the art here is for sale.
Located at 79 Main St., Art Home offers buyers a curated collection of handmade furniture, tableware, jewelry, lava lamps and of course art. According to Art Home’s website, the store is honored to be one of only a few retail outposts in the United States carrying David Marsh’s handmade furniture.
Art Project is owned by Aviva Rae Trustman and John Frazier. It is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Another great option for those looking to view art in Bisbee is the J.F. Thamm Gallery and Studio. Thamm was a close friend of Bob Ross and was featured on Ross’ “Joy of Painting” on PBS.
Thamm now spends his winters painting in Bisbee and his portraits and landscapes can be seen at his gallery located at 40 Main St. The gallery is open from noon- 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.
More contemporary art can be found at the Sam Poe Gallery, located at 33 Subway St. The gallery features the work of Poe Dismuke and Sam Woolcott. The gallery is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The Subway Gallery was established in 1986 and is the longest continually operated gallery in Bisbee. The gallery currently features the work of Manny and Danielle Martinez, Monte Surratt, Gene Elliston, Margo Macartney, Peggy Scanlon, Carole Beauchamp, Paul Bovee, Steve Bovee, Dick Hyman and Deborah Chambers.
The Subway Gallery is located at 43 Brewery Ave. and is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. every day of the week except Monday and Wednesday.
