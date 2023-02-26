Bisbee was once a prominent mining town in the American Southwest. Today, it has taken on a new life as a quaint, artistic town nestled in the mountains of Cochise County.

Last fall, I got the chance to visit the Artemizia Annex to cover a show featuring the work of world-renowned photographer Martin Schoeller. But Schoeller’s work is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the modern art Sloane Bouchever, owner of the Artemizia Annex and Artemizia Foundation, has to offer in his collection.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?