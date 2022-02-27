BISBEE – Two years ago, the city decided to take advantage of county land auctions and began the start of a long process to provide affordable housing to teachers, first responders and healthcare workers.
City Attorney Joe Estes was familiar with the process and spoke with then-City Manager Theresa Coleman about recovering past due sewer bills by bidding on properties auctioned off by Cochise County for non-payment of property taxes.
Coleman explained the city was taking losses because when investors purchased such tax liens in Bisbee, it eliminated the opportunity to collect the amounts owed for second liens, like sewer and garbage services. Rather than lose the ability to collect on the past due bills, she and Estes proposed the city purchase the tax liens at the county auction.
With the mayor’s and City Council’s approval, they placed successful bids and came away with 10 rundown properties far below cost. The idea was not only to provide this needed housing, but to clean up the city’s derelict houses and improve neighborhood images.
The city partnered with Step Up Bisbee/Naco, a nonprofit, volunteer force of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, painters and those who just want to support the effort, who help elderly, disabled and low income families with home repairs and maintenance.
Danielle Bouchever, a grant writer who helped obtain a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for the renovation, noted, “The program addresses recruitment and retention for vital community employees that are expensive to train and often leave the community for higher wages in more metro areas. The city recognizes that retention of essential city and community employees has been an ongoing, historic problem which is expensive and leaves Bisbee with chronically understaffed and inexperienced personnel. Never has this problem been more apparent than during the COVID-19 disaster.”
The idea is to take the money from the sale of a renovated home, and after paying for supplies and appliances, put what is left back into the program to start another project.
In 2020 and 2021, two homes were renovated and sold to people who work in the area. A third renovation is underway.
Bisbee has a problem with affordable housing as more property owners changed from long-term rentals to bed and breakfasts, resulting in a vast gap in housing availability. There are more than 100 bed and breakfasts in Bisbee and that means there are less long-term rentals available to prospective tenants.
With Bisbee’s economy more or less centered around tourism, affordable housing for those who want to work in hospitality at the many cafes, restaurants, hotels and stores currently paying low wages have a difficult time finding places to live.
Recognizing the need to help workers at lower income levels, the city acquired the former Hillcrest Apartments after negotiations with the owners and now looks to sell the property to a developer who will renovate and lease apartments to a range of prospective renters. The city would like to see affordable housing at the Hillcrest and does have two interested developers.
A change of heart
Rob Robles, who lives in Phoenix, bought property in Bisbee with the intent of turning it into a bed and breakfast. But, after visiting the city and meeting some locals who made him aware of the problem with long-term rentals, his heart changed his mind.
“Earlier this year I bought a property in Bisbee with the intention of turning it into an Airbnb. After 10 months, I was finally able to come down to Bisbee to see the city, see my house, and meet some of the locals.
“The history of Bisbee is what gets people to come the first time, but the beauty and the community is what gets people to come back again and again. So, I’ve decided I will use this property as a long-term rental instead.”
Though Robles has not revealed what property he has purchased, many in the community responded with thankful regards and suggestions.