It could be said there's a premium on a one-way ticket to Willcox.
Willcox? That quiet city in the north central portion of Cochise County?
It just might be true. The housing market is off the charts, according to one real estate agent, powered by an influx from the west.
“Sales are way up, we are booming,” says Nancy Welch, associate broker and branch manger at DiPeso Realty in Willcox. “We have hardly any inventory. Things are selling, where it used to be on the market three to six months, things are being listed in the morning and getting multiple offers in the afternoon.”
Welch cites one factor for the surge.
“A lot of people are wanting out of California,” she says. “That’s our primary customers, 95 percent are from California. And they’re all coming and paying cash.”
At least one survey supports the existence of an exodus. Phoenix-based moving company U-Haul reported that an increasing number of people moved out of California in 2020. In its analysis, the company calculated the net gain of its one-way trucks entering a state versus leaving that state. U-Haul ranked California last on its list of state growth, showing the steepest migration out.
“The home values out there are astronomical,” Welch says. “We think ours have gotten high but its still cheap compared to (California). People are selling their properties for huge numbers out there and are able to outbid any local buyer with their cash.”
The reason people from the Golden State are heading to the Grand Canyon state isn't complicated, Welch says.
“They want to get out of California,” she says. “Nothing in particular about Willcox other than it being rural. We're seeing them buying everything from top-end homes to vacant 40 acres and building homesites. It's from every aspect.”
Welch says the buying spree began in January and February last year and hasn't abated.
“Our inventory is so low, we have hardly anything available,” she says. “I mean, anything that's decent that’s coming on (the market) is having multiple offers. We have a property we just put on the market last Thursday; it had five offers and it went to the highest.”
The rental market also is thriving, but that's nothing new.
“The rental market in Willcox has always been a huge business,” Welch says. “I mean, if you have a rental, you’re making money. They're few and far between.
“We tried to pinpoint that ourselves why Willcox is such (a strong rental market) and there’s just really no rhyme nor reason to it. Some people say it's because of the type of migrant workers that come in, go out in the different seasons.
“A lot of it is we see a lot of border agents come in and their wives hate it here, they rent for a little bit, their wives live here and hate it here, and they move to the city. Or the young kids graduating have to rent; or lower-income people, they think they can’t afford a mortgage and don't realize a mortgage is really cheaper than rent.”
All which is a plus if you are an agent in Willcox.
“When I first started in real estate 19 years ago there were three offices and there was maybe seven agents total,” Welch says. “Now there’s probably six, seven offices and there's, I can’t even count the number of agents out there now. So that's how much it's increased in the last 20 years.”
So excuse Welch if she projects a little swagger over the thriving state of affairs.
“If you're in the market, come see us,” she says. “We’ll try to help you find a good one!”