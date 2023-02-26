If it wasn’t for Mexico being about 10 minutes from his front door, former bar owner and motorcycle racer Jay Allen says he would not live in Lowell.

Sitting in the living room area on the first floor of the 118-year-old hotel he purchased years ago on Erie Street, Allen even ventured to say that his neighborhood — only three other people live on Erie — and the way it looks today, would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the artists, mechanics and ironworkers he does business with in Sonora.

