If it wasn’t for Mexico being about 10 minutes from his front door, former bar owner and motorcycle racer Jay Allen says he would not live in Lowell.
Sitting in the living room area on the first floor of the 118-year-old hotel he purchased years ago on Erie Street, Allen even ventured to say that his neighborhood — only three other people live on Erie — and the way it looks today, would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the artists, mechanics and ironworkers he does business with in Sonora.
Erie Street in Lowell, a Bisbee neighborhood, looks like a movie set from yesteryear. Cars from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s line the road on both slides and there are faux storefronts adorned with metal signs that take any stroller who visits the area down the proverbial memory lane.
An old Gulf sign, Harley-Davidson signs, the Chevrolet symbol, gas pumps — known in their day as “visible gas pumps” — painted bright red, yellow and black, the original Lowell Police Department and even a small Shell gas station that’s been partly restored at the end of the road are part of the refurbishment Allen talks about.
Allen, 68, born in Douglas, said most if not all the restoration and preservation of the street was made possible because of the artisans he knows on the other side of the border.
“We had to re-create this street,” Allen said. “(We wanted) what Bisbee and Lowell used to look like back in the day.
“That’s how I got it done — through my friends on the other side of the line, the fabricators, the painters. “I mean if it wasn't for the car painters who painted these cars out on the street, if it wasn’t for Mexico I don’t know that Lowell would exist. All the signs here were done in Mexico.”
Allen says his love affair with the country next door began when he was a child.
“I discovered Naco, Sonora, when I was a little boy,” he said.
Allen is the youngest of six children. When he was about 9 or 10 his older sisters were always told they had to take him wherever they went.
“We would tell our parents we were going to the drive-in, but in reality we were crossing over and going into Naco, Sonora,” he said.
Allen recalled a place in Naco called “El Monterey.”
He said he was enamored with the festivities there, the colorful dresses worn by the women and their long flowing hair and makeup done perfectly.
“There are two totally different cultures just crossing that border,” he said, pointing toward Mexico from his living room.
Like many people living in Southeast Arizona and even beyond, Allen goes to doctors in Sonora and buys most of his medications there.
His dentist is in Agua Prieta, Sonora, which borders Douglas and his primary care physician is in Naco, Sonora.
“Without Mexico, I don’t know what kind of health I would be in today,” he says,mentioning, like others in his circle of friends, the availability of medicines and services in Mexico that are unheard of in the U.S. or are prohibitively expensive.
“We all know what big pharma has done in this country,” Allen said. “If you're really sick, you can cross that line and get a zpack for like $6. My dentist is also more affordable, he is probably more knowledgeable than most of the dentists in this country.
“Do not look across that line and think of something that is not quality, because these people are brilliant.”
Aside from doing business in Sonora three or four times a week, Allen also has traveled through many parts of the vast country by car and motorcycle for entertainment, and as of this writing, was preparing for a 29-hour bus trip — that’s one way — from Agua Prieta to San Miguel de Allende, a colorful European-style hamlet just north of Mexico City where several Americans live.
He has a handful of close friends in Agua Prieta, “people I would take a bullet for.”
He mentioned one close friend, Juan, the man who paints Allen’s antique cars. He visits Juan at least once a week and the pair often share a dish of nopales and rice.
Recognizing that many individuals are afraid of Mexico because of what they hear on the news, Allen says that when friends come to visit him in Lowell, he asks them two questions: “Do you have a passport? Do you have a driver’s license?”
If they say “yes”, he tells them, “get in the car,” and he drives them to Mexico.
“They always want to go back when they visit me,” he says with a smile. “I don’t know that I would be living here today if it wasn’t for having Mexico next door, and I mean that sincerely. I love the people.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone