For the Naco Heritage Alliance and the city of Bisbee, 2022 really was a year in which dreams came true. They now have $8.1 million to rehabilitate historic Camp Naco from the governor’s office and the Mellon Foundation.

“It’s like I got struck by lightning, it’s like I won the lottery,” said Rebecca Orozco, co-founder of the Naco Heritage Alliance. “It’s unbelievable how we were scraping by with little grants here and there while it continued to deteriorate around us and suddenly we can do the whole thing.”

