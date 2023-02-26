SIERRA VISTA — Canyon Vista Medical Center was founded in 1963 as Western Baptist Osteopathic Hospital on what was then the eastern edge of Sierra Vista. Growth and advancing technology dictated building the 177,000 square foot hospital in 2015.
The facility offers medical services that include emergency services with a Level III trauma unit, women’s and children’s services, birthing suites, bone and joint institute for joint replacement, intensive care, outpatient surgeries, psychiatric care, imaging and scans, laboratory services, rehabilitation services and hospice home care.
CVMC operates a Joint Commission Accredited 100-bed acute care hospital with outpatient surgery and imaging centers. The hospital is an Arizona Cardiac Receiving Center and obtained Chest Pain Center Accreditation through the American College of Cardiology.
According to Natoyah Swift, marketing and communications manager, CVMC has received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Certification of the Total Hip and Knee Replacement programs with an additional certification for the hip fracture program and is also a Pink Ribbon Facility for Breast Health Excellence featuring 3D mammography.
From behavioral health services to complete rehabilitation services, our core purpose is to treat everyone like family, providing the peace of mind that comes from receiving extraordinary care, close to home.
The CVMC health staff oversees 800 births, 28,000 annual emergency room visits, 300 annual total joint replacements, 3,100 annual surgeries and 375,000 tests are performed annually.
CVMC was awarded four stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a pleasing result of the hard work done by the physicians and medical staff.
This year’s rating is an improvement on last year’s three-star rating and shows consistent improvement in patient safety and quality of care. CMS looks at multiple measures and quality reporting when generating the yearly star rating, some of which are health care associated infections, timely and effective care, comprehensive care for joint replacement model and payment and value of care.
“Our team works to constantly evaluate and improve the care and experiences we provide our patients and their families,” Canyon Vista Medical Center CNO Cosette Britton said. “We are so proud to have received this recognition from CMS and look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance health care delivery and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
The ratings program is designed to increase health care transparency and help patients and their family members make informed decisions about health care. CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings measure hospitals based on their performance across five quality areas: mortality, patient experience, readmissions, safety of care and timeliness and effectiveness of care.
“This four-star recognition from CMS is among the best in our region for hospitals of any size, which is a testament to our great team at CVMC and gives assurance that our community is receiving great care right here at home,” Canyon Vista Medical Center CEO Shaun Phillips said. “We thank our providers, clinical teams and staff for their commitment to our patients and to one another. It is their dedication that made this four-star rating possible and that will continue to drive our quality improvement initiatives going forward.”
CVMC has been named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by The Leapfrog Group and Money Magazine in its inaugural rankings. The rankings are intended to help expecting parents make educated decisions about which hospitals consistently deliver the safest, highest-value care for patients and excellence in maternity experiences.
CVMC has earned the American College of Cardiology’s Chest Pain Center Accreditation. Hospitals that have earned this accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone