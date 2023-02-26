SIERRA VISTA  Canyon Vista Medical Center was founded in 1963 as Western Baptist Osteopathic Hospital on what was then the eastern edge of Sierra Vista. Growth and advancing technology dictated building the 177,000 square foot hospital  in 2015.

The facility offers medical services that include emergency services with a Level III trauma unit, women’s and children’s services, birthing suites, bone and joint institute for joint replacement, intensive care, outpatient surgeries, psychiatric care, imaging and scans, laboratory services, rehabilitation services and hospice home care.

