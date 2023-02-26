BISBEE  Founded in 1996 as a small, rural health clinic operating in a community center, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., has grown to become the largest primary care organization in Southeastern Arizona, serving more than 30,000 patients annually.

CCHCI operates 14 fixed-site medical clinics and seven mobile-medical and mobile-dental units that serve patients throughout the more than 6,200-square-mile borderlands of Cochise County.

