BISBEE — Founded in 1996 as a small, rural health clinic operating in a community center, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., has grown to become the largest primary care organization in Southeastern Arizona, serving more than 30,000 patients annually.
CCHCI operates 14 fixed-site medical clinics and seven mobile-medical and mobile-dental units that serve patients throughout the more than 6,200-square-mile borderlands of Cochise County.
CCHCI is a diverse medical group, offering care for people throughout the county. It started with a small clinic in Elfrida, an area of need for agricultural workers, and now has clinics in Bisbee, Douglas, Benson and Sierra Vista. Health care is taken to where it is needed via a mobile health unit that provides services in agriculture where a previously unserved segment of the population works.
Lay health workers are trained to work within the community to provide education, support, advocacy and basic health services. The staff is devoted to improving the lives of the people who support the county’s agriculture industry.
CCHCI is determined to bring care to all people in every community of Cochise County, which presents strategies that are both creative and unique in that they reach out to the most vulnerable members of rural communities. A dedicated team of Chiricahua's community health workers regularly visit food banks, shelters, farm fields and any other location or population where unmet health needs exist.
Medical staff often is seen at many local health fairs or health-related events and provide free blood pressure checks, blood sugar screenings and cholesterol readings. They also provide first aid stations at public events when requested.
