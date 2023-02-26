BISBEE – The old mining town in the Mule Mountains is a place known for its art, architecture, history, novel music and just downright fun, thanks in part to a number of events that have built up a big fan base locally, in the state and even nationwide.
The imagination of Bisbee residents is always front and center and it seems they are proficient in developing new ideas into lively and quirky activities that appeal to a broad range of ages and entertainment preferences.
Every year on the second Saturday in March, the town hosts an amusing occasion — “The Return of the Turkey Vultures” – which highlights the spring influx of the red-headed carrion eaters as they dance in the skies above. A group of Bisbeeites decided they deserved the special attention to celebrate the end of the winter blues and coming of spring. People dress up in vulture costumes and others make wings to soar as they parade through Vista Park. It is a kid-friendly event and folks get to see real vultures up close. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BisbeeVultures/.
In April, the city hosts the popular Copper City Classic Vintage Baseball Tournament for two days in the historic Warren Ballpark, hosted by the nonprofit Friends of the Warren Ballpark. Teams dress in period uniforms and play by rules adopted in the 1800s. Teams come from across the state, California and Colorado to play in the 114-year-old park built by the Calumet and Arizona Mining Co. to entertain the growing populace. The Warren Ballpark is one of the oldest professional baseball stadiums in the United States. It has hosted baseball Hall of Famers John McGraw, Connie Mack and Honus Wagner and also some of the members of the Chicago White Sox involved in the 1919 Black Sox Scandal, such as Hal Chase, Chick Gandil and Buck Weaver. Visit https://friendsofwarrenballpark.com/.
Also in April is Alice in Bisbeeland, where everyone takes a page from the Lewis Carroll book and the shops, restaurants and bars complete the theme. Revelers can dress as their favorite characters from the classic tales and make their way through Alice-themed pub crawls, street dances and other events throughout the weekend during one of the county’s, if not the country’s, most unique parties.
Every third weekend in June, Bisbee Pride attracts folks from all over in the celebration of the many faces of the nationwide LGBTQ community with a parade, special entertainment, dances, food and more. Bisbee Pride has strong support from the local community as Bisbee was the first city in Arizona to pass a Civil Union Ordinance before marriage equality became law. Visit https://bisbeeprideaz.com/.
Folks from all over come to Bisbee for the annual down-home Fourth of July celebration, which features a parade, plenty of action at Vista Park, mucking and drilling contests and capping off the day with a fantastic fireworks show by the Bisbee Fire Department. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverBisbee/.
Labor Day weekend is filled with events that include the popular Bisbee Bloomer’s Garden Tour, which shows off the unique character, artistic flavor and green thumbs at 10 select residences around town. Bisbee Bloomers host the tour as a fundraiser for the club that helps the city maintain gardens in the parks and provides mutt-mitt dispensers around town for disposal of doggie bathroom breaks on walks around town. Visit https://www.facebook.com/bisbeegardentour/.
The Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee hosts a widely popular fundraiser Cars and Bikes on the Vista to support the nonprofit’s mission. Visit https://www.bgcbisbee.org/.
In September, the blues come to town as the Easterseals Blake Foundation hosts the Blues in Bisbee Festival with well-known, acclaimed musicians for the daylong event. Visit https://bluesinbisbee.com/.
For October, the town lays out a welcome for the 1,500 participants and many spectators in the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb, which takes serious competitors and fun-loving walkers up 1,000 steps in Old Bisbee and down the many back streets on the 4.5 mile course. Visit https://www.bisbee1000.org/.
In November, the Bisbee Mariachi Festival lights up the town with dancers, musicians and an all-day show at Warren Ballpark. It is an affordable, family fun day out that is not to be missed. There is always a great lineup of multi-talented mariachi groups and beautiful folklorico dancers from all around the Southwest. The festival’s proceeds benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless. Visit https://www.bisbeemariachifestival.com/.
Then, over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, the town celebrates the coming holidays with the Festival of Lights, a family friendly event with carolers, kid activities and, of course, the annual visit with Santa Claus, on Friday evening.
The Bisbee Women’s Club highlights the city’s historic homes on Friday and Saturday as owners open their doors to the many visitors who come from all over to celebrate a small town Christmas. The bulk of the proceeds from the Home Tour go to local organizations serving the needs of children with a portion set aside for the upkeep and renovation of its 100-plus-year-old clubhouse. The club also holds a Chairs and More Auction, an attraction made popular by Bisbee’s eclectic and well-known artists. Visit https://www.bisbeewomansclub.com/
For information on Bisbee’s events, visit https://www.discoverbisbee.com/.